Mass. calendar | Haverhill | eagle stand. com





FRIDAY, MAY 19 METHUEN: Yoga with Joan Fridays 8:30-9:15am, Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street Information: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net MERRIMAC: Book sales Book donations are accepted from May 5 to 11, during library hours. 9 a.m. 2 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org HAVERHILL: Tie Dye night Join the final Hope and Joy Event Tie Dye Night! 5 p.m., Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Apostles, Winterstraat 156 Must register: Katerina: 603-321-0911 / Helena: 978-771-2660 ANDOVER: Clown City Come enjoy rides, carnival games, sweets/snacks and a DJ. 6-10 p.m., Central Park, 1 Whittier Street Information: https://andona.org/clown-town-2 ANDOVER: Introduction to Pickleball (Adults) Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis! During this workshop, players will learn the rules of the sport, as well as some general skills and techniques needed to play the game. 6-8 p.m., Rec Park Pickleball Courts Cost: $20 per person Information: www.andoverrec.com HAVERHILL: Bingo night with scratch tickets (18+ only) Play 8 rounds of bingo with scratch off prizes, plus a grand final winner who wins the remaining scratch off round. There will be a cash bar with free finger food. 7pm, 147 AmVets Post, 76 Primrose Street Costs: €30 in advance, €35 at the door Register: www.haverhilleducationfoundation.org SATURDAY, MAY 20TH HAVERHILL: Haverhill Garden Club plant sale Members and friends donate perennials from their yards and there is also a wide selection of flowering annuals, vegetables and herbs. The sale will take place rain or shine. 8 a.m. to sold out, Bradford Common, at South Main and Salem Streets METHUEN: Flag Replacement Ceremony Boston Bruins official national anthem singer Todd Angilly to sing the national anthem. Volunteers from city and youth groups will place flags on veterans’ graves. 8:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N Lowell Street If you want to volunteer, call 978-983-8585 ANDOVER: Clown City In addition to the rides and fairground games, they have face painting, sand arts/crafts, toddler games, snow cones, candy, coffee, pizza, and more. The rides and fairgrounds stay open until 8pm, but everything else closes at 4pm, so get there early! 10-11 a.m.: Sensory Friendly Hour 10am 4pm: fairground rides/games, children’s games, sand art, DJ/music and food Central Park, 1 Whittier Street Information: https://andona.org/clown-town-2 MERRIMAC: silent auction reception Friends of the Merrimac Public Library Silent auction of miniature works of art. 11:30 a.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main Street Bidding closes May 20 at noon Proceeds to support the Merrimac Public Library Art Exhibit for 2023. Information: 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org METHUEN: Messy Art (ages 3-6) Bring your kids to this art program where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess may end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a spotless outfit!) 1:45 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org NORTH ANDOVER: Book publishing with literary agent Writers seeking publication are invited to this special in-person presentation by Jan L. Kardys. 1-2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 34 Main Street Registration Recommended: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org SUNDAY, 21ST OF MAY ANDOVER: Gyro Sunday Gyro and fries, $10; Frappe, $5; Bougatsa, $5; Frappe & Bougatsa Combo, $8. While supplies last! Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road Information: www.greekboston.com/event/gyro-sunday-andover-ma NORTH AND ABOVE: Sheep Shearing Festival Activities include Border Collie sheep herding, sheep shearing, wool spinning, pony trekking and much more. 10:00am 4:00pm, North Andover Town Common (free shuttle service from Franklin School and North Andover Middle School) Cost: Free entry Information: www.northandoverma.gov ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour Explore the industrial and social history and the many innovations that were driven by the Shawsheen River flowing through this fascinating neighborhood proudly called the Vale. Learn about the German club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder. 1-2:30 pm, Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street Registration required: 978-475-2236 / email [email protected] ANDOVER: Board Games Club Drop by the Activity Room to play games and make new friends. 1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street Information: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org ANDOVER: Book signing event A lively and fun conversation with author Matt Robinson about all things Ivy-League (and also collect some insider views to publish your own books)! 2 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street Info/Reserve your seat: Email: [email protected] HAVERHILL: Artist reception and award ceremony The public is welcome to the reception and awards ceremony for the Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s annual Open Art Exhibit. The exxibit runs until May 31. 2:30-4:00 PM, Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street ANDOVER: Organ Recital by Jeremy Bruns With works by JS Bach and Olivier Messiaen. A free gift at the door. A reception will follow after the service. 4:30 p.m., The Parish of Christ Church, 33 Central Street Information: www.christchurchhandover.org

