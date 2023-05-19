Connect with us

Sports

Mass. calendar | Haverhill | eagle stand. com

Mass. calendar | Haverhill | eagle stand. com

 


FRIDAY, MAY 19

METHUEN: Yoga with Joan

Fridays

8:30-9:15am, Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Information: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

MERRIMAC: Book sales

Book donations are accepted from May 5 to 11, during library hours.

9 a.m. 2 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street

978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Tie Dye night

Join the final Hope and Joy Event Tie Dye Night!

5 p.m., Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Apostles, Winterstraat 156

Must register: Katerina: 603-321-0911 / Helena: 978-771-2660

ANDOVER: Clown City

Come enjoy rides, carnival games, sweets/snacks and a DJ.

6-10 p.m., Central Park, 1 Whittier Street

Information: https://andona.org/clown-town-2

ANDOVER: Introduction to Pickleball (Adults)

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis! During this workshop, players will learn the rules of the sport, as well as some general skills and techniques needed to play the game.

6-8 p.m., Rec Park Pickleball Courts

Cost: $20 per person

Information: www.andoverrec.com

HAVERHILL: Bingo night with scratch tickets (18+ only)

Play 8 rounds of bingo with scratch off prizes, plus a grand final winner who wins the remaining scratch off round. There will be a cash bar with free finger food.

7pm, 147 AmVets Post, 76 Primrose Street

Costs: €30 in advance, €35 at the door

Register: www.haverhilleducationfoundation.org

SATURDAY, MAY 20TH

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Garden Club plant sale

Members and friends donate perennials from their yards and there is also a wide selection of flowering annuals, vegetables and herbs. The sale will take place rain or shine.

8 a.m. to sold out, Bradford Common, at South Main and Salem Streets

METHUEN: Flag Replacement Ceremony

Boston Bruins official national anthem singer Todd Angilly to sing the national anthem. Volunteers from city and youth groups will place flags on veterans’ graves.

8:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m., Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N Lowell Street

If you want to volunteer, call 978-983-8585

ANDOVER: Clown City

In addition to the rides and fairground games, they have face painting, sand arts/crafts, toddler games, snow cones, candy, coffee, pizza, and more. The rides and fairgrounds stay open until 8pm, but everything else closes at 4pm, so get there early!

10-11 a.m.: Sensory Friendly Hour

10am 4pm: fairground rides/games, children’s games, sand art, DJ/music and food

Central Park, 1 Whittier Street

Information: https://andona.org/clown-town-2

MERRIMAC: silent auction reception

Friends of the Merrimac Public Library Silent auction of miniature works of art.

11:30 a.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main Street

Bidding closes May 20 at noon

Proceeds to support the Merrimac Public Library Art Exhibit for 2023.

Information: 978-346-9441 / www.merrimaclibrary.org

METHUEN: Messy Art (ages 3-6)

Bring your kids to this art program where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess may end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a spotless outfit!)

1:45 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book publishing with literary agent

Writers seeking publication are invited to this special in-person presentation by Jan L. Kardys.

1-2 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 34 Main Street

Registration Recommended: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

SUNDAY, 21ST OF MAY

ANDOVER: Gyro Sunday

Gyro and fries, $10; Frappe, $5; Bougatsa, $5; Frappe & Bougatsa Combo, $8. While supplies last!

Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 71 Chandler Road

Information: www.greekboston.com/event/gyro-sunday-andover-ma

NORTH AND ABOVE: Sheep Shearing Festival

Activities include Border Collie sheep herding, sheep shearing, wool spinning, pony trekking and much more.

10:00am 4:00pm, North Andover Town Common (free shuttle service from Franklin School and North Andover Middle School)

Cost: Free entry

Information: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: Ballardvale Walking Tour

Explore the industrial and social history and the many innovations that were driven by the Shawsheen River flowing through this fascinating neighborhood proudly called the Vale. Learn about the German club, dance halls, canoe launches and even a famous murder.

1-2:30 pm, Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Registration required: 978-475-2236 / email [email protected]

ANDOVER: Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play games and make new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Information: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Book signing event

A lively and fun conversation with author Matt Robinson about all things Ivy-League (and also collect some insider views to publish your own books)!

2 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street

Info/Reserve your seat: Email: [email protected]

HAVERHILL: Artist reception and award ceremony

The public is welcome to the reception and awards ceremony for the Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s annual Open Art Exhibit. The exxibit runs until May 31.

2:30-4:00 PM, Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

ANDOVER: Organ Recital by Jeremy Bruns

With works by JS Bach and Olivier Messiaen. A free gift at the door. A reception will follow after the service.

4:30 p.m., The Parish of Christ Church, 33 Central Street

Information: www.christchurchhandover.org

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.eagletribune.com/news/haverhill/mass-calendar/article_7d5ef124-f5c4-11ed-9fb5-5724a063f604.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]m

Related Topics: