Five Wildcats earn 2023 Academic All-District

VILLANOVA, Pa.- Senior first baseman Jack O’Reilly senior midfielder A. J. Hansen , graduate shortstop Craig Larsen graduate pitchers Sal Fusco And Stephen Turzai were each named to the 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Baseball Team in an announcement this week. The award recognizes the very best student-athletes in the nation, honoring both athletic and academic achievement.

During his career, O’Reilly was a member of the BIG EAST All-Academic Team twice and five AD’s Honor Roll selections. The captain will receive his degree from the Villanova School of Business while majoring in finance with a focus on wealth management.

On the field, the Villanova native earned his way to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll twice on March 15, 2021 and May 15, 2022. In his VU career, he has compiled a .261/.360/.392 slash with 28 doubles and 11 all-time home runs, while making more than 720 outs at first base in his career. The athletic first baseman ends his senior season next weekend with the three-game BIG EAST final against Seton Hall. Currently, O’Reilly leads the team in slugging percentage (.511), runs scored (37), doubles (13), and home runs (8) with a team-high 12-game hitting streak.

Hansen is another accomplished student-athlete selected for the Athletic Director’s roll of honor in each of his collegiate semesters and a three-time BIG EAST All-Academic Team honor. The Product Collegeville, Pa., will graduate with a BS in Comprehensive Science.

In the outfield, he has made 218 career exits with a total of 48 assists and a .974 fielding percentage. He steps up to the plate and hits .228/.371/.360 while hitting 12 doubles, six triples, eight home runs while racking up a career-high 65 runs and 40 RBIs. The captain currently leads the team in stolen bases (6), sacrifice bunts (3) and walks (32).

The Penn transfer, Larsen has put on a show on the field and in the classroom this season. Larsen was named to the AD honors roll this fall semester and is pursuing the MBA program with a focus on finance. He is completing his first of the two-year program and will continue studying in the coming semesters.

Fifth year Toms River, N, J., made his collegiate debut with Penn, where he was an All-Ivy Honorable Mention and Ivy League Player of the Week on April 11, 2022, during his final season for the Quakers. His hard work continued on the field, with the Wildcats earning him a BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll recognition on April 17, 2023. Larsen currently leads the Wildcats, hitting a .305 average with most hits (60), RBI (41) and triples (3) this season. Larsen also leads the conference in RBI. The fifth year has recorded 13 doubles, 32 runs and five home runs a year, while making 66 putouts and 95 assists.

The UMass-Lowell Fusco transfer has had an excellent year on the mound, while also balancing his studies. In class, he was included in the Athletic Director’s roll of honor in the fall of last year. At UMass Lowell, he was an America East Winter/Spring Honor Roll Recipient in 2020. Fusco will graduate this spring with an MS in Environmental Science.

The New York native has made a big contribution to the Wildcats pitching staff with 17 appearances and seven starts so far in the season. The fifth year was named on the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll twice this year, first on April 10 and May 8, 2023. So far this season, Fusco has produced a 7.34 ERA in 41.2 innings and faced 207 batters. He has thrown a 98 mph fastball to strike out 51 batters while allowing 43 hits and 34 earned runs. Batters average .274 against him and he has recorded three saves this season. In the field, he made three outs and two assists.

Turzai joined the Wildcats this season when he transferred from Franklin & Marshall, where he twice received a Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022 and graduated with honors. The sidewinder was recognized on the AD honor roll in the fall semester for his achievements in class. Turzai will return next year to complete his two-year MS program in Human Resource Development.

The submarine pitcher is currently posting a 5.18 ERA with an 1-0 record with one save in 26 appearances and 40.0 innings pitched. Turzai threw 39 punchouts over 189 batters while giving up 48 hits and 23 earned runs. He made one putout and two assists for a 1,000 fielding percentage.

