Matches between England and Australia, start times and TV channel

What time does each test match start?

All five Tests are designated as ‘day’ matches, commencing at 11:00am BST, with each day’s play lasting until 6:00pm, although time can be made up to 6:30pm, if there are no interruptions in play, at 90 overs possible to make. Lunch is at 1pm and lasts 40 minutes and tea at 3:40pm lasts 20 minutes.

What is England’s all-field record in the Ashes?

Edgbaston P16 W6 L4 D5

Lord P37 W7 L15 D15

Headley P25 W8 L9 D8

Old Trafford P30 W7 L8 D15

The Oval P38 W17 L7 D14

What TV channel is it on? How can I watch in the UK?

Sky has the domestic test rights and will broadcast all five matches live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

The BBC has secondary rights to the highlights package and, if there’s anything going on with previous series, will show it at 7pm on BBC2.

The Corporation also holds the radio rights for domestic testing and provides ball-by-ball coverage (unless you’re listening to longwave during transmission forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW and via the BBC Sounds app.

Telegraph Sport also brings you live coverage of every episode of the series.

What is the recent history of the Ashes?

After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won the Ashes back in memorable style in 2005, reclaimed them in 2009, both times by 2-1 margins, and held them 3-0 in 2013, won them back 3-2 in 2015 and rallied four years ago to split the series 2-2, even though they couldn’t prevent the holders from taking their possession of the urn preserved.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the home Ashes series in England were extended to six Tests, but since the conclusion of the Australian tour in 1997 they have wisely been reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.

There is one important and controversial difference, however, due to the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will start as defending champions, and the England and Wales Cricket Board’s desire to give its Hundred league an August showcase, the marquee Test series will take place before the summer and only the last test will be held after the public schools break up for the long holiday.

Who are on the teams?

Australia have named their squad for the World Test Championship (against India at the Oval, June 7-11) and the first two Ashes Tests on April 19.

While England announced their squad for the first Test of the summer on May 16, against Ireland on June 1.

England selection for Test only vs Ireland

Ben Stokes (Captain), Ollie Pope (Vice Captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Jack Leach.

Australia

Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (Vice captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

What is our prediction?

There have been only two draws in 13 Tests in England after the Covid summer of 2020 and none in the last 10, writes Rob Bagchi. In 2015 every Test delivered a positive result and with good weather, England’s aggressive tactics, Australia’s brilliant attack, a more durable game of Dukes balls and a swan song at home Ashes for Messrs Broad and Anderson (84 and 44 Ashes wickets in England respectively, although Anderson only managed four overs in 2019), that all five Tests will end in a win. England’s excellent home record of recent times and their refreshing approach convince this observer to opt for a repeat of 2015 in terms of series result, but with closer matches: England 3-2 Australia.

Latest news

England

James Anderson is named in the 15-man squad despite being sent off on the first day of Lancashire’s game against Somerset with a minor groin injury.

Anderson joins Ollie Robinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad in the fast-bowling division.

Chris Woakes has been recalled to the squad and has yet to appear since captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test side.

Zak Crawley has maintained his place at the top of the table with Dan Lawrence as reserve batsman.

Australia

Nathan Lyon has claimed that an Australian whitewash like this year’s Ashes is ‘100 percent’ feasible. Speaking at the training camp in Australia, the veteran spinner believes his squad has what it takes to dominate their rivals again.

“I’ve never gone into a game thinking we’ll never compete well and win the game. I know it’s a headline for you guys, but in my mind and my opinion, every game I play for Australia, I’m going there to win it. I’m very confident going there.”

“I think our team should be really proud of the work we’ve done over the last 24 months. I think it’s been an incredible journey and something we can be really proud of.”

“This is a new challenge and I’m very confident to go there.”