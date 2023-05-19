Sports
Matches between England and Australia, start times and TV channel
What time does each test match start?
All five Tests are designated as ‘day’ matches, commencing at 11:00am BST, with each day’s play lasting until 6:00pm, although time can be made up to 6:30pm, if there are no interruptions in play, at 90 overs possible to make. Lunch is at 1pm and lasts 40 minutes and tea at 3:40pm lasts 20 minutes.
What is England’s all-field record in the Ashes?
- Edgbaston P16 W6 L4 D5
- Lord P37 W7 L15 D15
- Headley P25 W8 L9 D8
- Old Trafford P30 W7 L8 D15
- The Oval P38 W17 L7 D14
What TV channel is it on? How can I watch in the UK?
Sky has the domestic test rights and will broadcast all five matches live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.
The BBC has secondary rights to the highlights package and, if there’s anything going on with previous series, will show it at 7pm on BBC2.
The Corporation also holds the radio rights for domestic testing and provides ball-by-ball coverage (unless you’re listening to longwave during transmission forecast) on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW and via the BBC Sounds app.
Telegraph Sport also brings you live coverage of every episode of the series.
What is the recent history of the Ashes?
After losing the first Ashes of the 21st century 4-1 on Steve Waugh’s last tour here, England won the Ashes back in memorable style in 2005, reclaimed them in 2009, both times by 2-1 margins, and held them 3-0 in 2013, won them back 3-2 in 2015 and rallied four years ago to split the series 2-2, even though they couldn’t prevent the holders from taking their possession of the urn preserved.
In the 1980s and 1990s, the home Ashes series in England were extended to six Tests, but since the conclusion of the Australian tour in 1997 they have wisely been reduced to five and that remains the format this time around.
There is one important and controversial difference, however, due to the 50-over World Cup in October, which England will start as defending champions, and the England and Wales Cricket Board’s desire to give its Hundred league an August showcase, the marquee Test series will take place before the summer and only the last test will be held after the public schools break up for the long holiday.
Who are on the teams?
Australia have named their squad for the World Test Championship (against India at the Oval, June 7-11) and the first two Ashes Tests on April 19.
While England announced their squad for the first Test of the summer on May 16, against Ireland on June 1.
England selection for Test only vs Ireland
Ben Stokes (Captain), Ollie Pope (Vice Captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Jack Leach.
Australia
Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (Vice captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
What is our prediction?
There have been only two draws in 13 Tests in England after the Covid summer of 2020 and none in the last 10, writes Rob Bagchi. In 2015 every Test delivered a positive result and with good weather, England’s aggressive tactics, Australia’s brilliant attack, a more durable game of Dukes balls and a swan song at home Ashes for Messrs Broad and Anderson (84 and 44 Ashes wickets in England respectively, although Anderson only managed four overs in 2019), that all five Tests will end in a win. England’s excellent home record of recent times and their refreshing approach convince this observer to opt for a repeat of 2015 in terms of series result, but with closer matches: England 3-2 Australia.
Latest news
England
James Anderson is named in the 15-man squad despite being sent off on the first day of Lancashire’s game against Somerset with a minor groin injury.
Anderson joins Ollie Robinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad in the fast-bowling division.
Chris Woakes has been recalled to the squad and has yet to appear since captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test side.
Zak Crawley has maintained his place at the top of the table with Dan Lawrence as reserve batsman.
Australia
Nathan Lyon has claimed that an Australian whitewash like this year’s Ashes is ‘100 percent’ feasible. Speaking at the training camp in Australia, the veteran spinner believes his squad has what it takes to dominate their rivals again.
“I’ve never gone into a game thinking we’ll never compete well and win the game. I know it’s a headline for you guys, but in my mind and my opinion, every game I play for Australia, I’m going there to win it. I’m very confident going there.”
“I think our team should be really proud of the work we’ve done over the last 24 months. I think it’s been an incredible journey and something we can be really proud of.”
“This is a new challenge and I’m very confident to go there.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2023/05/19/ashes-2023-england-vs-australia-fixtures-start-times-tv-channel/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Matches between England and Australia, start times and TV channel
- The Story of Japan’s Richest Billionaire Tadashi Yanai
- Octopus Energy invests 1.5 billion in renewable energy and energy technologies in Asia
- Federal Court of Appeals Severely Question FDA and Danko’s Attorneys in Mifepristone Abortion Drug Case – Endpoint News
- Pakistani Imran Khan ends defiance campaign and allows police to search suspects’ homes
- Modi to meet Zelenskiy on sidelines of G7 summit, reports CNN-News 18
- USS Canberra will join the US fleet in Australia to honor its namesake > United States Navy > News
- iifa: Rakul Preet Singh to deliver ode to Bollywood’s black and white era at IIFA
- Five Wildcats earn 2023 Academic All-District
- Supreme Court exempts Twitter from liability for terrorism-related content, leaving Section 230 in place
- The Chinese commerce minister will meet his American counterpart in Washington next week
- Hear from a constituent who supported Senator Feinstein for decades