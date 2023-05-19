Earlier News Daily | Thursday (18.05.2023) – The Football Brainiacs

Sports
Spotlight for microstages @Woodi1k X @HearstTV #OLDDNA | #SOUL mission pic.twitter.com/BPnOPvNOTf
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 17, 2023
During the month of May, our boys participate in nearly 30 micro-internships across the country as part of our SOUL Mission program.
Follow our IG story today as @wrouse19 shares his experience in San Francisco along with @_JacksonArnold_ And @djgraham_! pic.twitter.com/nHhsFddRzw
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 17, 2023
Who will challenge Caleb Williams to become the best quarterback in college football? @BillBender92 ranks the Top 25 QBs for 2023 https://t.co/nfAkjXNPHx
— College Football Sports News (@sn_ncaaf) May 17, 2023
College football players will play in the new EA Sports College Football Game for the first time.
Players can simply sign an agreement to join the game, and many, but not all, can have their faces scanned.https://t.co/qALLFvMY9Y
— The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) May 17, 2023
TCU’s bar is now higher after making it to the title game.
But how do the Horned Frogs regroup and reload after a 65-7 loss?
“You don’t want to be a Cinderella team.”https://t.co/5alUEUlJPq
— The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) May 17, 2023
Reports emerged this week that seven ACC schools have met with each other and lawyers to explore their futures at the conference.
Commissioner Jim Phillips addressed them on Wednesday.
What I’ve been told is that we’re all emphatically in this together.https://t.co/dEpjsdBbxM
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 17, 2023
Big weekend on tap for Bedlam in Mitchell Park!
https://t.co/bP9ZWdKFD1#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/VDpwdYFmB3
— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 17, 2023
Dakota Harris has been named a semi-finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the best shortstop in the country!
https://t.co/z1okrIxG1a#COMPETE | #CHAOUS pic.twitter.com/gzZL57Njq6
— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 17, 2023
Five Sooners were named for the @CollSportsComm Academic All-District Baseball Team!
— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) May 17, 2023
The Sooners are leaving the Norman Regional and will be competing for their 12th straight national championship! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/YVfzSiIlBK
— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 17, 2023
Jordy Bahl cannot be considered a “pitcher only” according to Patty Gasso; she is a top athlete.
In the Big 12 title win over Texas, she scored two runs, singled, stole a base and finished with a save.
And she entered the post-season healthy. #Sooner https://t.co/1zfOpRu1P9
— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) May 17, 2023
Loves Field Seat selection process coming in June
Season ticket holders, be the first to secure your seats for 2024!
@SoonerClub | #HeartOfChampions
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 17, 2023
