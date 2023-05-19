Sreeja Akula is eager to continue her trend of World Championship misfortunes

There is a clear change in emphasis and tone as Sreeja Akula uses the word upset to describe her aim to pass some higher ranked players at the finals of the World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) starting Saturday in Durban.

It will be my first world singles championships, and the first is always special,” said Sreeja. I’m excited. I want to cause some good misadventures.

That’s something the 24-year-old has done with regularity in the major tournaments of the past year. Her breakthrough at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG), where she won gold in mixed doubles with Sharath Kamal and came close to medaling in singles, made headlines. Equally impressive, if not more, was her World Team Table Tennis Championships show in October, where she defeated three top-50 players and won four of her six matches as India’s best player. She also defeated World No. 21 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei at the Asian WTTC Continental Stage in January to seal her place for the WTTC.

That result, in a way, symbolized the mild-mannered Sreeja’s recent habit of punching above her weight when the stakes are raised.

I prepare a lot for these big tournaments,” said Sreeja from Bengaluru, where the paddlers trained in a national camp before flying to Durban. Even the mentality plays a big role. I have to deal with much higher ranked players. I’m like, they’re really good, so I want to give my best at the table.

So the mindset is different. In domestic tournaments, the mentality is to win. It’s more about trying my best here, said Sreeja, who defended her national singles title last month.

That’s not to say that Sreeja, who was unable to perform in the international setup for a long time until the CWG pushed her forward, is now immune to major stage fright.

I wouldn’t say it isn’t there anymore. But that’s a good thing. It’s not pressure, but a feeling that motivates me. I am now very confident that I can handle that feeling because I have been through that situation for the past year.

Now that she is increasingly in the spotlight, she sometimes feels the fear that a lot is expected of me, but she learns to deal with it through mental training with her psychologist. There is no external pressure, but my own internal pressure: I want to do well, improve my world ranking, beat higher ranked players.

After nearly stunning world No. 16 Feng Tianwei in the CWG semifinals, Sreeja scored victories against Germany’s Nina Mittelham (then world No. 14) and Egyptians Dina Meshref (No. 29) and Hana Goda (No. 42) in the team worlds while also defeating Chen in the Asian event. But before her giant killing days radiating positive thinking, Sreeja also went through a phase of rest after CWG which has dropped her world ranking to 112. She crashed early in two WTT Contender events last year and lost to Japan’s 7th Mima Ito in four games in Amman earlier this year. At the Goa Star Contender, Sreeja could not get past Hana, the Egyptian prodigy she had defeated in the team worlds, in the round of 64 and exited the Singapore Smash qualifiers.

However, the paddler from Hyderabad feels she has gotten better at taking the bad days with the good ones.

As a child I cried a lot and made a big fuss after losing. Gradually I learned to get over it. If I have a bad phase now, I talk to my mental trainer and coach. Yes, in that moment after I lose, I feel pretty depressed. Sometimes after a game I feel like I just want to stop doing this. But once I’m back home and working out again, I get my energy and focus back. I’ve learned not to hold onto that negativity for too long, she said.

That, she says, is the biggest difference between her before and after the CWG. Mentally I have become stronger. After the CWG I didn’t always have a good phase; there were also some difficult results. But I learned that there will be good and bad phases, and that I need to stay neutral and work on my present.

And so the World Cup, where Sreeja will also double with Diya Chitale, remains the focus. Followed by the qualification of the Asian Games and the Paris Olympics in a very tough, very exciting year ahead. There are also some international events scheduled after the World Championships and I want to improve my world ranking. Get in the top 100, then 80, 50.