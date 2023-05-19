No. 3 Stanford rallies along Washington state in extras





Next game: in Washington State 5/19/2023 | 03:00 PAC-12 NETWORKS Be able to. 19 (Fri) / 3:00 PM bee the state of Washington History PULLMAN, wash. –Junior Tommy Troy joined for a three-run home run in the seventh inning, before launching a solo homer in the 10th as No. 3 Stanford (35-14, 21-7 Pac-12) rallied to beat Washington State (29 -21, 10-17 Pac-12) 7-6 in 10 innings on Thursday night to open a three-game series on the road. Troy finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored, the pair of home runs and five RBIs. The multi-homer match was the second of his career after he launched a pair against Binghamton on June 3, 2022. His five RBIs also matched a career high set against Binghamton last June. With two on Thursday night, Troy ran his season home run total to 13. Junior Drew Dowd (9-2) took the win from the bullpen for Stanford after pitching three shutout innings without allowing a hit, walking four and striking out four. freshman Matt Scott also impressed on the mound for the Cardinal, throwing four innings, giving up one run on six hits, walking one and striking out two. Junior Ryan Bruno worked the bottom of the tenth, allowing a run on one hit and two walks before causing a game-ending double play to secure his seventh save of the year. sophomore Brad Montgomery also homered for the Cardinal and made a solo homer over the batter’s eye in center field in the bottom of the 10th. The round-tripper, Montgomery’s 14th of the season, turned out to be the game winner. Montgomery has now homered in four of his last five games played. GAME NOTES The Cardinal is now 3-1 in extra-inning games and has played extras in back-to-back games.

Stanford has won eight of its last nine games, 11 of 13, 12 of 15 and 13 of 17 overall.

Washington State hit a pair of back-to-back home runs in the first and third inning to open a 4-1 lead after three innings.

Stanford trailed 5–1 going into the fifth inning and didn’t take the lead until the 10th.

Thursday marked the eighth comeback in the seventh inning or later for the Cardinal this year.

Stanford’s pitchers faced 49 Washington State batters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and seven flyouts and striking out ten.

Washington State was led offensively by senior Jacob McKeon, who went 5-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI.

Senior Dakota Hawkins led the Cougars pitching staff, pitching six innings with four runs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2023/5/18/baseball-stanford-cardinal-rallies-to-earn-7-6-win-over-washington-state-in-10-innings.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos