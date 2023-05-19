



If two teams play hockey for 60 minutes and then work overtime for 79 minutes and 47 seconds, you immediately dive into the record books. But such is the nature of NHL playoff hockey that the Florida Panthers win 3-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, ending early Friday morning and not being the longest game ever. It wasn’t even the longest game of the past five years. That takes nothing away from the epic battle that played out from 8pm to 12:54am. But as long as that four-overtime game seemed to the players, coaches and fans, it was only the sixth-longest game in NHL history. It wasn’t even that long ago August 2020, during the strange Summer Pandemic Stanley Cup Tournament that the Tampa Bay Lightning needed five overtime to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets. And that game, which lasted 150 minutes and 27 seconds, ranks only fourth all-time, behind a five-overtime game between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in 2000, a six-overtime game between Toronto and Boston in 1933, and well, let’s see. we wait for the last one for a moment.

As for Thursday night/Friday morning, the Hurricanes took the lead, the Panthers took it back, the Hurricanes tied it at 2-2 early in the third, and after regulation ended, the real game began. It wouldn’t have been a very memorable game without a video review. The Panthers scored and celebrated just two and a half minutes into the first overtime. But the tape showed improper contact with the Hurricanes goalkeeper and the goal was overturned. They skated up and down the ice. One, two, three periods without a goal. In the end, it was Matthew Tkachuk who scored for Florida with 12 seconds left in the fourth overtime.

The goal wasn’t much to look at: a quick tap near the net after a theft. But unlike all the other shots for nearly 80 minutes of overtime, it went in and counted. The Panthers took a one-game lead against none in the conference finals series.

Definitely tired, but I think you’re less tired when you win, Tkachuk said after the match. I’m sure both teams are now gassed. Goalkeepers Sergei Bobrovsky of Florida and Frederik Andersen of Carolina aside, the ironman of the game was defenseman Brandon Montour of Florida, who spent 57 minutes and 56 seconds on the ice. Still a game like no other? Tell it to the Maroons. In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoff semifinals on March 24, 1936, the Montreal Maroons faced the Detroit Red Wings at the old Forum in Montreal. Then, as now, the rule was: keep playing until someone scores. So you thought the Panthers and Hurricanes were struggling to score? The two professional teams failed to score a single goal in the rules or five full overtime periods that night in Montreal. Finally, with 3:30 left in the sixth overtime, Mud Bruneteau managed to get the puck into the net to win it 1–0 for the Red Wings. (The Associated Press article on the game printed in The Times rather primary referred to Mud by his first name, Modere.)

The Maroons, perhaps broken by the loss, also fell in the next two games of the best-of-five series and were eliminated. They played only two more seasons and then folded. But after nearly a century, their record still stands.

