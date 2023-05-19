Seminoles begin play in NCAA Championship on Friday

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Florida State. South Cal. Stanford. Texas.

The No. 9-ranked and No. 8-ranked Florida State Women’s Golf Team begins play Friday as one of only four schools to have played in each of the last seven NCAA Championship Finals. Having appeared in every championship event since 2016, the Seminoles advanced to match play and finished fifth in 2022, the highest finish in school history.

“Earning your way to the championship finals is something you can never take for granted,” said Seminole Head Coach Amy Bond. It is an achievement that I am very proud of. We are very lucky in the state of Florida. We have tremendous support from our administration who have blessed our program with a course and practice facility that is second to none, supporters who are with us every step of the way, a staff who have worked tirelessly to maintain a high level of excellence, and student athletes who have committed to incredibly successful performance both on the course and in the classroom.

The Florida State women’s success is mirrored by the Seminole men, who finished in third place at the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional Championship to secure their place in the 2023 NCAA Championship Finals. Florida State is joined by only Georgia and Texas as the three schools whose men’s and women’s programs have advanced to each of the last three NCAA championships.

The Seminoles make their 14e appearance in the final when they start playing at 3:25 PM on Friday. Florida State’s appearance in the 2023 NCAA Championship Finals marks the first time in school history that Florida State has competed in the NCAA golf championship finals in seven consecutive seasons.

The 30-team field includes No. 1 seed Stanford, No. 2 Wake Forest, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 South Carolina, No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 San Jose State, No. 8 Florida State, No. 9 Southern California, No. 10 Texas, No. 11 Baylor, No. 12 Northwestern, No. 13 Pepperdine, No. 14 Vanderbilt, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 16 Clemson, No. 17 SMU, No. 18 Duke, No. 19 Arizona, No. 20 Oklahoma State, No. 21 Virginia, No. 22 Georgia, No. 23 Texas Tech, No. 24 Michigan, No. 25 TCU, No. 26 Tulsa, No. 27 New Mexico, No. 28 NC State, No. 29 Oregon State and No. 30 Augusta along with six individual players from six different schools. The championship is played at Grayhawk Country Club, a 6,384 yard par 72 course that has hosted the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Championships for the past two seasons.

We started the season as one of 266 teams in the country all aiming to reach this point; now we are one of 30 teams playing for the national championship at the venue of the finals, said Bond. To still be playing in the third week of May is a testament to how hard the girls have worked, and I’m so happy for them. At Florida State, our goal every year is to make it to the National Finals and give ourselves the chance to win a National Championship.

Bond was announced earlier this week as a finalist for the Division I Jackie Steinmann National Coach of the Year award.

Florida State finished in fifth place at the NCAA Raleigh Regional Championship to advance to the NCAA Championship Finals.

The Seminoles lineup for the 2023 NCAA Championship Finals (senior Amelia Williamson, junior Alice Hodge and Charlotte Heath, sophomore Kaylah Williams and freshman Lottie Woad) includes three golfers ranked in the all-time top-10 of Florida state (Woad , 2; Heath, 3 ; Williamson, 9), four in the top-15 (Hodge, 14) and five in the top-25 (Williams, 25). All six golfers (Madison Hewlett is also a member of the Seminoles rotation) are ranked in the top-32 all-time Florida state average batting average.

This time of year it really is a group effort, Bond said. They came together as a group and it took all six (players). All six contributed a count score to help guide us through the region. Not many teams can say they have that in depth.

Heath, Woad and Williamson have received a lot of attention. Each of those three players earned All-ACC honors, and Woad was honored as the ACC Freshman of the Year. Nationally, Heath is one of 10 finalists for the ANNIKA Award as National Player of the Year, while Woad is one of five finalists for the Division I National Freshman of the Year award sponsored by the WGCA.

Each of our players has worked very hard to get here, Bond said. I am very happy that as a group they get this opportunity.

Bond pointed to the play of Hodge, who carded a 74, and Williams, who carded a career-low tying 72 in the final round of the regional, as two of the main reasons the Seminoles play during the final week of the season.

We have a big game (in the region), Bond said. Alice Hodge, we had a great day with her. She sat for two days, didn’t play and came back and shot two over. That was big. Kaylah shot her best round of the postseason and was even par. Those two really caught on.

I always talk about our big three, our England players who have played really well all year. But this time of year it’s really a group effort, and they came together as a group. It took all six of them. I hope their play in the region is really a confidence booster for them and will propel them to the National Championship.

One of the Florida State perks at Grayhawk this week is definitely the familiarity with the course. Heath and Hodge (in 2021 and 2022) along with Williamson (in 2021) have all played multiple rounds on the course described as admissible by Bond, the all-time winningest golf coach in school history.

Heath, who leads the Seminoles with a Florida state season-record 70.57 batting average, agrees that knowing the track can certainly be an advantage to her and her Florida state teammates.

I think it’s definitely good to know the course, Heath said. If you’re struggling with your game, it’s so much easier to know where to miss and where to miss because you have so much experience on that golf course. It also makes me a little nervous. Being comfortable on a course; being familiar is nice. The scores are always pretty similar each year (at Grayhawk), so you kind of know what to do before you tee off.

Heath has been the Seminoles’ most consistent golfer this year with 20 of her 28 rounds scoring equal or better and 27 of her 28 scoring at 74 or lower, leading to her career low single-season average in her third season as a Seminole.

Heath, who competed in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur alongside Williamson and Woad earlier this season, was as surprised as anyone to be named a finalist for the ANNIKA award.

“I was surprised, frankly,” Heath said. I don’t feel like I’ve played that well this season. I feel like it’s been slow, steady progress. It’s nice that (all my practice time) works.

Bond, a 1999 Florida State alumnus who played in the 1999 NCAA Championship Finals, will participate in her 19e NCAA Championship (12 as head coach, four as assistant coach, and three as player) this week.

The consistency we achieve as a program has been fun to experience, Bond said. We show that we are a team to compete against. It’s a blessing to be a Seminole and have a front row seat.