Michael Vaughan returns to BBC cricket coverage for Ashes Summer | Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan returns to the BBC and will play a key role in cricket coverage this summer after being cleared earlier this year of making a racist remark during his time playing for Yorkshire.

The former England captain will broadcast on England’s first home Test this year, against Ireland at Lords, and for the Ashes series to follow, with the company announcing he will contribute to their Test Match Special radio commentary and be one of the will be guests on the Ireland Tests highlights programme, which will be broadcast on BBC Two on 1 June.