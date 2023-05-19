Magnolia hires Mason as new head football coach | News, sports, jobs

NEW MARTINSVILLE — Craig Mason takes on a challenge.

The 2002 Magnolia High School graduate is about to start a big one.

Mason was recently hired as head football coach at his alma mater in hopes he can play a part in turning the Blue Eagles’ recent troubles around.

“The last few seasons are nothing anyone in this community wanted to see,” said Mason. “With where this program has been in the past and with the expectations around it, I think we can get back there soon.”

Mason, 39, takes the place of Doc Chapman, who retired shortly after the end of last season. The Blue Eagles have had several problems regarding the number of participants, which eventually led to the last two games of the 2022 season being canceled.

“We had 45 kids in the top three grades that applied this fall,” said Mason. “Obviously we’ll have to wait and see how those numbers hold up, but I fully anticipate a full varsity and junior varsity schedule, things to be excited about for sure.”

The Blue Eagles finished 0-8 last season and were defeated 432-30. The Blue Eagles haven’t dated victory on the football field since August 27, 2021, which is a span of 16 straight upsets.

Mason, who has not been part of the staff for the past three seasons, is encouraged by the experience the team has gained as many young players have been brought into action.

“I think we’ll have over 40 kids in that senior class group and even though a lot of them are sophomores, they’ve all played varsity football,” said Mason. “A large part of our roster will be sophomores. We only have a handful of seniors in the program.”

A standout player for the Blue Eagles, Mason played as a freshman for OVAC Hall of Fame Coach Dave Cisar and then Mark Batton. As a senior, in 2001, Mason helped the Blue Eagles reach the semifinals of the AA class.

After graduation, Mason attended West Virginia University where he earned a degree in civil engineering. He stayed in Morgantown and earned a master’s degree in secondary education.

Mason, who is a math teacher at Magnolia, began coaching under Batton and then served under Chapman for a few seasons. He has three years of experience at the varsity level as a member of the River staff.

Before returning to the Ohio Valley, Mason was a freshman and high school coach in Morgantown.

“I’ve always wanted to be a head coach” said Mason. “I’ve been (with Magnolia) since 2017 and have been around the kids and had them all in class, so I already have a good relationship with them.”

Clearly, the change in leadership has helped spark interest in the program, but Mason knows the challenges he faces.

“We’ve had good numbers in the weight room, so we’re optimistic,” said Mason. “We know we have a long way to go, but we feel we are on the right track. Change brings a bit of excitement and I think we’re going to see it, so I hope it holds up and carries through to the summer.”

As for what Blue Eagles fans can expect from a Mason bed squad this season, look at many of the approaches that led to the success Magnolia is accustomed to.

“We’re going to try to restore some of the basic defense structures that made Magnolia what it was,” said Mason. “Offensively we will also look the same. We will be a run-first team, but we want to spread the ball.”

Craig and his wife, Meredith, have three children and live in New Martinsville.