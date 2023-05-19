Casper Roughnecks are ready to bring semi-pro hockey back to the oil city





Casper, Wyo (Wyoming News Now) – The oil town is about to get a new semi-pro hockey franchise, as the Casper Roughnecks move into town. The Roughnecks’ head coach and team owner, Danny Randall, is looking forward to bringing hockey back to Casper. Randall said, You know, Casper had been on my list for a while, just… I like the population, the size of the town, the fact that they had juniors before. You know, I’m just excited to be in a community that looks like they want hockey there. The Casper Rec Center will liven up in the fall as the Roughnecks will play at the Casper Ice Arena. They will be part of the United States Premier Hockey League, in the Northwest Division. They were originally the Rock Springs Prospectors, before being bought out of Rock Springs, which eventually led to Coach Randall moving the team to Casper. Last season, the Prospectors finished 3rd in the Northwest Division with a 15-27-2 record to reach the playoffs. They would lose in the first round of the USPHL playoffs. The Roughnecks may be a new team coming to town, but they will do everything they can to help the community. He said, “These young men are… They are here for hockey, but if there are things they can do for the community that supports them, I have 27 capable bodies, young men who will do what they can, and understand don’t get me wrong.” I will also be at each of those events. Speaking of the community, Randall wants to make the first home game they have free to the public. He said: Opening night is free for the city of Casper. There will be no charge for tickets. I want to try and get as many people into the building as possible and just get people excited. One of the most important things for Coach Randall is not only developing his players’ skills, but also their character. Talking about how he is on the ice, he said: “In the glass I’m pretty intense, outside I’m more chill, but I like to compete…I’m also there to not only make them better hockey players, but also better men.” Coach Randall and the Roughnecks are very excited to be in Casper and want to help Casper’s community no matter what. The Roughnecks are looking for host families for their players. If you can help, you can go to their website at http://casperroughnecks.hockeyshift.com/ to inform, as well as people to come down and help with game day activities and take charge of their social media accounts. Copyright 2023 KGWN. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyomingnewsnow.tv/2023/05/19/casper-roughnecks-are-ready-bring-semi-pro-hockey-back-oil-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos