Table tennis outside China – The Storiest

There are countries that are closely associated with certain sports, but whose presumed dominance in those sports loses its firmness in the face of the facts: Brazil has not won the men’s World Cup for more than twenty years and the women’s has never; New Zealand have won just three of the nine Men’s Rugby World Cups they have competed in; and the Austrian national team has not been very successful in alpine skiing for years. This is not the case in table tennis: whether it is singles or doubles, men’s, women’s or mixed, China almost always wins.

The World Table Tennis Championships kicks off in South Africa on Saturday and will be dominated by Chinese athletes as usual. However, something is moving elsewhere as well, and in addition to the whole table tennis movement, China could be the first to benefit.

Table tennis was not invented in China but in Europe, probably in the United Kingdom in the late 19th century, as a simpler, recreational and parlor version of tennis or “lawn tennis”, for which it originally had the same calculation system. . The game seems to have originated as a distraction from practicing on the tables at the end of a meal, using books or cigar boxes as nets and wine corks on the balls. However, this is one of those cases where it is difficult to know for sure who and when bounced the first balls off a table with a net in the middle. The onomatopoeic name of ping pong spread quickly, even before it was trademarked by a racket manufacturer in 1901.

There has been an international table tennis federation since 1926, the year of the first World Cup, and by the 1930s the popularity of the game was realized in China. It remained popular even in later decades when, unlike other activities (including chess), it was not banned. On the contrary, it has become so central that it has played a defining role in the “diplomacy of table tennis”.

Table tennis has been an Olympic discipline since 1988 and since then China has won 32 out of 37 gold medals, more than double the total number of medals. In women’s singles, Olympic gold has always been won by a Chinese athlete, almost always in a final against another Chinese athlete; in men’s singles, the last non-Chinese gold medal was in Athens in 2004.

China dominates table tennis because it has a very well-functioning system based on a widespread and deep-rooted passion. There are both quantity (practitioners are estimated at least 80 million ) and the willingness and ability to find and train the most promising players. As usual, in these cases talent also leads to talent generation: former winners become the coaches of new players, who already face extremely high competition locally, all in hyper-selectivity and problematic in many ways so is the Chinese system: a system that has allowed China to win Olympic medals in recent years (even in winter) in sports in which it had virtually no history, knowledge or infrastructure.

China was almost always winning, even before table tennis became Olympic, but the arrival of the Olympics gave it a huge boost: table tennis is cheap and can be played almost anywhere, but it is an Olympic sport that China can bring every four years four or five gold medals almost certainly.

He also won the World Cup without a doubt: the last non-Chinese gold medal in men’s singles dates from twenty years ago, the last in women’s singles thirty years ago. In men’s doubles, China has won 13 of the last 15 gold medals, in women’s doubles 21 of the last 22. As usual, China is aiming for victory at the South African World Cup in Durban, which starts on Saturday and ends on May 28. each of the five competitions (men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles) in which approximately 600 athletes from all continents will compete.

For the ITTF, the International Table Tennis Federation, Chinese dominance is a value, but also a problem. Many federations would like to have a large and lucrative market like China’s, which is primarily a money-maker (the Federation renewed recently its commercial agreement with the Agricultural Bank of China). However, no sport wants decades of dominance by one country: “It’s still one of the biggest problems we face”, he said ITFF President Steve Dainton, who is Australian but speaks fluent Chinese.

China needs to share its experience and skills elsewhere — “it’s about time they share what they know,” Dainton said — and they should, because a sport where only one country wins is hard to come by. play and look elsewhere. Ultimately, it also threatens to become too local, irrelevant and less and less Olympic. Table tennis also has to cope with the parallel and similar development of pickleball and padel, two sports that are in many ways intermediate between tennis and table tennis.

Outside of China, however, there is something to work on and someone to hope for. Swedes Kristian Karlsson and Mattias Falck arrive at the World Championships in Durban as reigning champions of men’s doubles (a discipline somewhat neglected as it is not Olympic) and at the 2021 World Championships Truls Mregrdh, who is not yet twenty years old, is standing currently seventh in the world rankings, reached the singles final. We also expect a lot from Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto, permanently in the top ten in the world. The son of Chinese parents who emigrated to Japan, Harimoto has been playing at a high level since he was 14 and has beaten the most competitive Chinese players.

Another athlete whose much is expected it is the Brazilian Hugo Calderano, who is sixth in the world rankings but had moved up to third place in recent months by winning two important tournaments. “I think Hugo can be part of the change we’re looking for,” said Dainton, also because he’s an interesting character: He speaks seven languages, including Chinese, and his speed record for solving the Rubik’s cube is set 5.61 seconds, slightly above the world record. .

Born in Rio de Janeiro and raised in France, Calderano lives in southern Germany where in Ochsenhausen , a small and quiet town of nine thousand inhabitants, there is an important center dedicated to table tennis. He is said to be an attacking player, gifted enough to vary the strokes according to the times and the opponent. “He’s the best in the world,” Frenchman Simon Gauzy said of him, “and he’s got a super-aggressive game that, when it works, is unstoppable.” His trainer, Jean-Ren Mounier, he rented it physical and mental capabilities and great dedication; he also said that at the root of their training is not “the idea of ​​copying and pasting what the Chinese do, but working on the specifics of it to develop a unique and most explosive style of play”.