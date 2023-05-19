35 named to the Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse All-America Teams





ROSEMONT, sick. There were a total of 35 Big Ten lacrosse student-athletes for men and women as Inside Lacrosse Magazine announces its list of men’s and women’s lacrosse All-America teams for 2023 on Wednesday and Thursday. Six Big Ten teams were recognized among the league’s 18 women’s honors, including eight from Northwestern and five from Maryland. On the men’s side, 17 student-athletes from five universities received awards, including five each from Maryland and Penn State. Northwest Izzy Scan joined Maryland Shaylan Ahearn And Brett Macar as Big Ten student-athletes earning first-team recognition. A finalist for the 2023 Tewaaraton Award for the nation’s top lacrosse player, Scane leads the nation in scoring with 4.82 goals and 6.47 points per game, while her 110 total points and 82 goals rank second and third respectively. Scane earned her second Big Ten Attacker of the Year honors after leading the Wildcats to both the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships and the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ahearn provided a spark for the Terrapins at center circle as the club finished fifth in the nation with a .616 tie control winning percentage. The senior led the Big Ten Big Ten with 139 tie checks, nearly 400 more than second place. In addition to her prowess in the tie circle, Ahearn combined for 22 goals and 16 assists as her 38 total points ranked sixth on the team. Makar tied for the team lead with 12 turnovers caused and secured 48 ground balls to anchor the nation’s 21st ranked scoring defense. The graduate student became the first player in Big Ten history to repeat as Defensive Player of the Year and only the second to repeat in any of the league’s individual honors, joining two-time Specialist of the Year Ohio States Jake Withers (206, 2017). The Inside Lacrosses Media All-America list was voted on by a dozen media members who vote in the weekly Media Poll. The Inside Lacrosse All-America Team is the second of three All-America Teams to be released this postseason. The USA Lacrosse Magazine teams were announced on Tuesday, May 9, while the Coaches’ All-American teams from the USILA and IWLCA will be released later this month. Men’s lacrosse Women’s Lacrosse First team First team D – Brett Makar, Sr., Maryland A – Izzy Scane, Gr., Northwest M – Shaylan Ahearn, Jr., Maryland Second team Second team LSM – Ethan Rall, Sr., Rutgers A – Erin Coykendall, Sr., Northwest D – Ajax Zappitello, Jr., Maryland Sign – Samantha Smith, So., Northwest GK – Jack Fracyon, So., Penn State M – Madison Taylor, Fr., Northwest D – Meghan Ball, Sr., Rutgers D – Samantha White, So., Northwest Third team Third team M – Matt Traynor, So., Penn State A – Jill Smith, So., Michigan M – Shane Knoblock, Jr., Rutgers D – Abby Bosco, Gr., Maryland FO – Luke Wierman, Sr., Maryland D – Maddie Burns, Jr., Michigan LSM — John Geppert, Gr., Maryland D – Alex Mazzone, Gr., Johns Hopkins Honorable Mention Honorable Mention A – Michael Boehm, Jr., Michigan A – Eloise Clevenger, Jr., Maryland A – TJ Malone, Gr., Penn State A – Libby May, Sr., Maryland FO – Justin Wietfeldt, Jr., Michigan A – Hailey Rhatigan, Gr., Northwest SSDM – Dante Trader Jr., So., Maryland M – Ava Angelo, Fr., Johns Hopkins SSDM – Grant Haus, Sr., Penn State M – Kristin O’Neill, Jr., Penn State SSDM – Brett Martin, Jr., Johns Hopkins M – Cassidy Spilis, Sr., Rutgers D – Jack Posey, Sr., Penn State D – Kendall Halpern, Jr., Northwest D – Scott Smith, Jr., Johns Hopkins GK – Emily Sterling, Sr., Maryland

