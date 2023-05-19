Granite Cricket Bell review – bicycle bell with two positions





For those riding purpose-built MTBs or remote gravel trails, there is little need for a bell. For riders on shared trails and high-traffic trails and trails, a bell may be one of the most important components in ensuring a trouble-free time on the trail. Granite’s Cricket bell is a really well made bell with the bonus of two modes, single strike and cowbell mode, making it a great option for alerting those around you to your presence while mountain biking, gravel riding, bikepacking or commuting. The Cricket bell sits neatly under the steering wheel (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Design The main selling point of the Cricket is the fact that it has two calling modes. For commuting and regular driving you can use the single strike mode which works as expected. On a path where you have to wrap your thumbs around the bars instead of hovering over the bell, it can be switched to automatic cowbell mode. Changing the mode is easy by simply pulling down on the body of the bell to release the clapper. A 3mm Allen wrench is used to secure the Cricket to the handlebars and Granite includes a pair of spacers in the box to allow the Bell to be mounted on 22.2mm, 31.8mm and 35mm handlebar widths, for all MTB , gravel and road user widths. The bell is also under the handlebars, which should keep it away from damage or additional injuries if you find yourself on the bar or the bike tumbles down the trail. The tire itself is a bit bulky, which can make it difficult to mount it in the perfect position on an MTB next to your brake levers, shifters or dropper remote, although this will be a problem with most bells. Pull down on the bell body to put it in automatic cowbell mode (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Performance I used the Cricket on a ride that included many busy sections of multi-purpose trails and canal trails and it was well received by those around me. The Cricket Bell is fairly loud with a decent range to warn people enough and has a pleasant tone that innocently alerts other people that you are approaching. Pulling down the body of the bell to put the Cricket into automatic cowbell mode is easy, this has the advantage of not having to readjust your hand if you need to ring the bell, and alerts people who may not see you coming, although it’s not as loud as the regular thing. There were also no strays that can get tiresome very quickly if you’re on a long bike ride or daily commute. Because it mounts below the handlebars, the bell is pretty subtle too, keeping your bike’s dork factor to a minimum. The ringtone is easy to reach and gives a nice clean tone (Image credit: Graham Cottingham) Pronunciation Simple and effective bell to keep you on the right side with other trail users with its pleasant bell or thumb-free cowbell mode. Modern handlebars are quite messy, so you may not get the Cricket mounted in the best position. The price is also good compared to other similar products such as the Timber! V4.0 bicycle bell. Technical Specifications: Granite Cricket Bell Price: $20.99 / £19.99

$20.99 / £19.99 Options: Band-on (fits 22.2mm, 31.8mm and 35mm)

Band-on (fits 22.2mm, 31.8mm and 35mm) Weight: 42g

