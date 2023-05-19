Gophers hockey star Logan Cooley returns for its second season





Logan Cooley returns to the Gophers. Cooley, the leading scorer and a Hobey Baker Award finalist for the Minnesota men’s hockey team as a freshman this winter, will return to the team for his second season in 2023-24, the university announced Friday. A native of Pittsburgh, Cooley opted to stay with the Gophers rather than sign with the Arizona Coyotes, who made him the No. 3 overall selection in the 2022 NHL draft. The 5-10, 180-pounder showed his skills all season for Minnesota, with 22 goals and 38 assists for 60 points, a total that ranked second in the nation. Cooley, centering a line that included sophomore left winger Matthew Knies and freshman right winger Jimmy Snuggerud, was a force that led the Gophers to the Big Ten regular season title and national championship game. Cooley’s line accounted for 64 goals and 88 assists as the Gophers compiled a 29-10-1 record. Cooley had a 16-game point streak from January 14 to the national semifinal victory over Boston University and a seven-game multipoint streak from February 24 to the victory over the Terriers. In postseason play, he had six goals and six assists, with the national championship loss to Quinnipiac being the only one in which he had no point. “We were so lucky to have Logan with us and we are extremely excited to have him back for another year,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. “I think it’s a great decision and one that will benefit him in the long run and benefit our program, no doubt. “It’s great for both Logan and Jimmy to continue their development. There’s a great track record of players playing two or three years of college hockey, and that really helps them get into the National Hockey League.” Cooley’s return means the Gophers regain one of their three first-team All-America selections for 2023-24. Knies and junior defenseman Brock Faber signed pro contracts and were solid in the playoffs for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Wild, respectively. Snuggerud, whose 50 points on 21 goals and 29 assists ranked fifth nationally, announced in April that he would return for his sophomore season. And this week, both center Jaxon Nelson and goaltender Justen Close said they will return to take advantage of their fifth year of eligibility. Another senior, wing forward Bryce Brodzinski, is expected to make his decision soon. Jackson LaCombe signed with the Anaheim Ducks and made his NHL debut in April, while fellow senior defenseman Ryan Johnson, a first-round pick from the Sabers, is expected to sign with the Sabers or wait until mid-August to get NHL free agency. to test .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/gophers-hockey-star-logan-cooley-will-return-for-his-sophomore-season/600276282/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos