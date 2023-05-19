Norah Sis named to USA Volleyball’s U21 National Team roster





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Creighton Volleyball striking Nora sister is one of 12 women selected by USA Volleyball for the 2023 Women’s U21 NORCECA Pan American Cup roster. The 2023 NORCECA Women’s U21 Pan American Cup will take place in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico on May 23-28, coming after a week of tryouts and training from May 14-21 at the Anaheim National Team Training Center. Sis is one of seven players returning from the team that won the 2022 Pan American Cup and qualified for the 2023 FIVB World Championship, a list of outside hitters Chloe Chicoine, Nora sister and Mckenna Wucherer, middle blocker Bre Kelley, opposite Devin Kahahawai, and setters Rachel Fairbanks and Alexis Stucky. Middles Gabrielle Essix and Marianna Singletary also have national team experience from the previous age group. Players new to the National Team Development Program (NTDP) age group teams: libero Lauren Briseño, outside hitter Eva Hudson, and facing Allie Sczech. Dan Fisher, head coach of the Pitt women’s volleyball team, is the head coach of the U21 team. He is joined by Baylor’s Josh Walker and Colorado State’s Jessica Aschenbrenner. The US Women open the Pan American Cup with a group match against Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Guatemala. The other group includes Belize, Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The 2022 BIG EAST Player of the Year and a two-time BIG EAST Tournament MVP, Sis averaged 4.33 kills per set and 2.51 digs per set for a Creighton team that won the BIG EAST regular season and tournament titles. The up-and-coming junior from Papillion, Neb., has been named an AVCA All-American after each of her previous two seasons as a Bluejay, during which time Creighton is a combined 58-9. Last summer, Sis started all five Team USA games as she helped the US Women’s National Team to the 2022 Pan American Cup gold medal, accumulating a total of 30 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and three aces on .286 hitting for a week. Sis will be Team USA teammates with three players she will play this fall (Purdue’s Chloe Chicoine and Eva Hudson and Minnesota’s Mckenna Wucherer), as Creighton announced the fall 2023 schedule earlier this month. Season tickets include tickets to all of Creighton’s home games and can now be purchased online at GoCreighton.com/VB2023 or in person at the Creighton Ticket Office. Tickets for single matches will go on sale at a later date. Squad NORCECA Women’s U21 Pan American Cup 2023 Name (Position, Height, Birth Year, Residence, University, USAV Region)

2 Lauren Briseno (L, 5-7, 2003, San Antonio, Texas, Baylor, Lone Star)

3 Chloe Chicoine (OH, 5-10, 2004, Lafayette, Ind., Purdue, Hoosier)

5 Rachel Fairbanks (S, 6-0, 2003, Santa Ana, California, Pitt, Southern California)

7 Mckenna Wucherer (OH, 6-1, 2004, Brookfield, Wisconsin, University of Minnesota, Badger)

8 Eva Hudson (OH, 6-1, 2004, Fort Wayne, Ind., Purdue, Hoosier)

9 Nora sister (OH, 6-2, 2003, Papillion, Neb., Creighton, Great Plains)

10 Alexis Stucky (S, 6-2, 2004, Laramie, Wyo., University of Florida, Rocky Mountain)

13 Gabrielle Essix (MB, 6-3, Hoover, Ala., University of Florida, South)

14 Devin Kahahawai (Opp, 6-4, 2004, Kailua, Hawaii, University of Texas, Aloha)

15 Allie Sczech (OPP, 6-4, 2004, Sugar Land, Texas, Baylor, Lone Star)

16 Bre Kelley (MB, 6-4, 2003, Rockwall, Texas, undecided. North Texas)

17 Marianna Singletary (MB, 6-4, 2004, Charleston, SC, University of Texas South) Head Coach: Dan Fisher

Assistant Coaches: Josh Walker and Jessica Aschenbrenner

Team Leader: Jeffrey Wanderer

Athletic trainer: Rebecca Duran

Performance Analyst: AJ Rutttenberg Alternates

1 Emmy Klika (L, 5-7, 2003, Novelty, Ohio, Pitt, Ohio Valley)

4 Caroline Bien (OH, 6-0, 2003, Overland Park, Kan., University of Kansas, Heart of America)

6 Raven Colvin (MB, 6-1, 2003, Indianapolis, Ind., Purdue, Hoosier)

11 Mimi Colyer (OH, 6-3, 2004, Lincoln, California, University of Oregon, Northern California)

12 Ella Swindle (S, 6-2, 2004, Columbia, Mo., University of Texas, Heart of America)

18 Kennedy Martin (OPP, 6-6, 2005, Fort Mill, SC, University of Florida, Badger) US Women’s U21 Schedule for the Pan American Cup

(All times CT)

May 23 at 6pm USA vs Costa Rica

May 24 at 4pm USA vs Guatemala

May 25 at 8pm USA vs Dominican Republic

May 26 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Quarterfinals

May 27 Semi-finals and ranking matches

May 28 Medal and ranking matches

