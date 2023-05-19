Sanju Samson: EX-Indian cricketer traces the real issue with Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL





Aakash Chopra traces the real issue with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in IPL Photo: AP ESSENTIALS Sanju Samson has not been able to keep his form in IPL 2023.

Samson was one of the runs early in the 2023 IPL.

Rajasthan Royals face Punjab Kings in their last league game in IPL 2023. Former India opener Aakash Chopra wants the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to get right with the bat for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league game in IPL 2023 to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Friday, May 19, 2023. With both teams still in contention to qualify for the playoffs – subject to other results, the game will prove to be a must-win game. Speaking of captaining the Royals, Chopra said Sanju Samson had started the tournament well as always by scoring a few runs, but as the tournament progressed his runs dried up – a problem the Royals skipper has long struggled with . “Yashasvi – another knock. Jos Buttler has definitely been cold in the last two or three games. He’s been sent off twice for nil. So Yashasvi and Buttler should score points. Sanju Samson should score a few points because you always start the season well and then taper off. That was a problem,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel ahead of the match between PBKS and RR. The former India opener thinks left-arm Trent Boult will return to action as he suggests the former champions keep the Impact Player rule in mind before selecting their bowling options. “In bowling I see Trent Boult playing here because it has to swing here. If Rajasthan goes with five bowlers again I will say again it is paralysis by analysis. If you have the Impact Player rule and you only have five bowling, it means you missed a trick,” he said. The Punjab Kings also have a lot to play for in their latest league game and Chopra expects them to pull out all the guns and express themselves. “What do you expect from Punjab here? Give it a good shout. Play with your heart, honor and pride in this game. Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran – you have the power in batting. So go hit sixes… I’d say play with the same bowling, the fast bowling you’ve got, just use them a little bit better,” he concluded.

