Sports
Three things to know about BYU football opponent Sam Houston
SALT LAKE CITY– The first opponent on the 2023 BYU football schedule is Sam Houston.
If you don’t know Sam Houston, that’s okay. Based in Huntsville, Texas, the Bearkats are making the jump from the FCS to the FBS. They filled in for the vacancy left by Tennessee, who bought the trip to Provo to play Virginia instead in nearby Nashville.
9.2.2023#BYU‘s first football game as one @Big12Conference team will be against Sam Houston State (@BearkatsFB) in Provo. #BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/mYO3g93SAl
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 13, 2022
So Sam Houston was prepared to line up against the newly minted Power Five team BYU. The Bearkats do reportedly received $1.2 million to play the one-off game on September 2 in Provo.
BYU v Sam Houston
Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)
Kick-off: TBD
Television: TBD
Radio: KSL NewsRadio 102.7 FM, 1160 AM
Bearkats make the jump to Conference USA
The ripple effects of the move from Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC extend beyond BYU and three AAC programs jump to the Big 12. A long streak of realignments trickled down to Conference USA, which was on a ventilator after having six programs submitted to the AAC lost.
FCS powerhouse Sam Houston chose to make the jump to the FBS by joining C-USA. The Bearkats will join Liberty, Jacksonville State and New Mexico State in 2023 as newcomers. Kennesaw State will make the jump from FCS to C-USA in 2024.
!
Who else is ready for our inaugural season in Conference USA?
: https://t.co/LdM6JX5eZv
Information: https://t.co/pH2DfThnXs
Full @ConferenceUSA scheme: https://t.co/YkyrlllovC#EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/AeaqoIROqG
— Sam Houston Athletics (@BearkatSports) January 10, 2023
Sam Houston will not be eligible for postseason opportunities in his first two years with C-USA as part of the transition to the FBS.
The move to C-USA comes two years after Sam Houston joined the WAC in 2021. The move to the WAC came after a long 34-year history in the Southland Conference.
Players evicted last season
Last season, Sam Houston had an unusual 5-4 record. A very different look to what they experienced in 2021, going 11-1. Months prior, they were the FCS National Champions during the spring season with a perfect 10-0 record.
The dip is because head coach KC Keeler decided to re-carry his key players with the hope of immediate success with a roster of veterans in C-USA.
Some of the top players to redshirt the Bearkats last season include wide receiver Ife Adeyi, who caught the game-winning touchdown in Sam Houston’s Spring 2021 title game. Also returning is linebacker Trevor Williams, who has amassed 260 tackles in his college career .
Williams will team up as a linebacker with WAC Defensive Player of the Year Kavian Gaither.
Sam Houston’s spring roster had 40 players listed as juniors, seniors or graduates.
Potential QB fight for Sam Houston?
The returning leader at quarterback for Sam Houston is senior Keegan Shoemaker. Last season, Shoemaker passed for 1,122 yards and rushed for another 254. Last season, however, he only completed 47% of his passes.
Offered… Committed SIGNED.
Welcome Grant Gunnell (@grantgunnell7) to the Bearkat family!#EatEmUpKats | #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/LbASTEiUJ5
— Sam Houston Soccer (@BearkatsFB) May 3, 2023
The Bearkats added Grant Gunnell from the transfer portal in the post-spring window. Gunnell has had a strange college career. Sam Houston will be his fourth college since 2019. He started in Arizona and transferred to Memphis after Kevin Sumlin was fired in Tucson. After a year with Memphis, Gunnell transferred to North Texas last year. He threw just nine pass attempts for the Mean Green last year.
In high school, Gunnell had a successful prep career with St. Pius X in Houston, where he threw for over 16,000 yards.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.
