Men’s Tennis Recap: Interview with Jeff Bramlett and Josh Bode

AUSTIN, Texas – Concluding a historic season (school records of 17 overall wins and an 11-game win streak), the Concordia Texas men’s tennis team tied a program high with seven players earning All-ASC honors. They also persevered in the ASC tournament as the two-seed of the Western division by winning three games in three days for their second ASC title in three years.

The Tornados advanced to their second NCAA Tournament appearance and first-ever big dance second-round appearance, while ace Joshua Bode (20-2 in singles) became the first ever Tornado to be invited to the UTSANational Championships as a single competitor. We caught up with ASC Coach of the YearJeff Bramlett and ASC Player of the Year Bode for an interview.

INTERVIEW WITH COACH BRAMLETT

Q: When did you realize this team was special?

A: I always knew they were special and they had it in them. The season started off a bit rough with a devastating loss to DBU. But I first realized they had the it factor when we won back-to-back games 5-4 against Center College and UTD. Both duels came down to the on-field final. Center College, they had to overcome injuries and a very hostile opponent to secure victory.

Q: You have claimed your second ASC title in three years (your first as a head coach). Describe the three-day gauntlet to win the championship.

A: It was a three-day glove. A real iron man effort. Our opponents in the Semi-Final and Final both had a bye in the first round. While they were resting, Concordia had to beat a very good Ozarks team that went ETBU 5-4 earlier this year. HSU quickly won in the semifinals. We had to get a comeback win vs. UTD in our semi-final and only took victory before the penultimate game on track after several hours of intense competition. Against HSU in the finals, we were tired, sore and beaten up. Had to win last two games on court 4 hours after tip with 3 match points against us in 4 singles and 2 match points against us in 2 singles. When we finally tied the knot, it was total jubilation! Nothing left in the gas tank. We had left it all on the field!

Q: You were able to get the team to California for their first-ever appearance in the second round of the NCAA Championship. How was that experience?

A: Going to California was an amazing experience. That was their reward for a successful season. Many of the players had never been to California or spent a lot of time there. Moving on to the second round was just extra credit to the program. Also for the first time in history, playing a famous tennis program like Trinity was actually a game to win for us. While we didn’t get away with the win, we hope to build on it and hopefully also get help to get the word out about Concordia University and let everyone know what a great place it is to call home!

Q: You won the ASC Coach of the Year Award this year. What does that mean to you?

A: Awards are fun. You always like to be recognized by your colleagues. But that’s not what I’m for. I would give up the Coach of the Year award in exchange for the Team ASC Championship any year! Means so much more to see the team earn trophies. That’s what really makes me happy.

INTERVIEW WITH JOSHUA BODE

Q: What is your thought process every match: do you try to enter a zone or do you just go out and have fun?

A: When you play with the team, you usually have a team meeting and breakaway, then you go out on the field. Everything goes fast. So I usually take a minute when we get to the track to collect myself and get ready. Where, just like when you play individually, I try to keep the same routine for every match. For me, I plug into music (LIl Baby) and have a game plan in my head for what I’m going to do in the match. I try to be as relaxed as possible before I hit the track.

Q: You set new school records this season with 11 consecutive wins and 17 total wins. What has taken this team to the next level?

I believe it all started after a devastating loss in the conference finals last year. We were all hungry to get revenge on last year. We worked hard all year long. We focused on one game at a time and knew that if we competed well, we could beat any team in the conference. After that, the victories kept piling up. We didn’t really care about all the wins because our only focus was the conference tournament and then we wanted to play our best tennis. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy to compete in the conference tournament. I am extremely proud of this team and what we have been able to achieve this year is just amazing. I couldn’t have written a better end to the season.

Question: What impact/legacy do you hope to leave for CTX tennis?

A: When I first came to CTX, I didn’t really know much about the program. My goal was to put CTX tennis on the map and compete with some of the top schools in the country. Then CTX tennis became a family and the bond we have developed as a team is just incredible. This is just the beginning of what will happen with this program in the future. We had some great freshmen this year and I know they will continue to achieve greater things.

Q: Would you like to add anything?

A: Give us a FACILITY!!!!!

