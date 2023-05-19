Daily fantasy hockey picks for Golden Knights-Stars, Game 1





The first game of the Western Conference Finals has a lot to live up to after the excitement of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. On Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Dallas Stars, with the first game starting at 8:30 PM ET. For one game DFS purposes, you have $125 in salary for five players. The Superstar in your team gives you 1.5 times as many points. Let’s start the Western Conference Finals with enthusiasm! SUPERSTAR Roope Hintz, DAL at VGK ($30): If the Stars make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, Hintz will likely be the leading scorer in these playoffs. He has accumulated 19 points in 13 games as he is, with 40 shots on the net as well. Adin Hill has grown big for Vegas, but can the goalkeeper with his career .910 save percentage keep it up? BOW Joe Pavelski, DAL at VGK ($27): Pavelski missed most of the first round, but returned with flying colors in the second round. The veteran went on to score eight goals with one assist. He skates on the wing of Roope Hintz, a spot that has also helped him to 77 points this season. Again, Hill has a career save percentage of .910, and he’s the least proven of these two keepers, even though he’s been better lately. Miro Heiskanen, DAL at VGK ($24): Heiskanen’s production leaves a bit to be desired. He has nine assists in 13 games, but zero goals. However, he plays a huge number of minutes. The Finn has a 28:15 ice time average in the playoffs, even though he dropped a game against the Kraken early. During the regular season, Heiskanen had 34 power play points and Vegas has its 15th penalty kill this postseason. Sure, the Oilers played a part in that, but it’s still concerning. Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. DAL ($22): My first three players were Stars, but that’s not because of a lack of interest in Golden Knights. I kept talking about Marchessault’s bad luck with the puck, and then he went and had a hat-trick in the clincher against the Oilers. Even with that, Marchessault still only has a 10.9 shooting percentage this postseason, below the 12.0 he posted in both of his last two campaigns. He’s started a whopping 66.7 percent of his shifts in the strike zone, the most in Vegas, and he’s put 46 shots at the net. The man is going to get his chances, and he comes into this one with three points in each of his last two games. Mark Stone, VGK at DAL ($22): Admittedly, Stone has run out of steam after a torrid start to the playoffs. He has 11 points over his first seven games, but only one over his last four. Of course, that means he has 12 points in 11 playoff games, which is pretty good. He also had 38 points in 43 regular season games. Jake Oettinger, in particular, has had a really rough time on the road in the postseason, as he has a 3.79 GAA and .860 save percentage in those six starts.

