Connect with us

Sports

ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final Durban 2023, schedule, date, time, live stream

ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final Durban 2023, schedule, date, time, live stream

 


The final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championship is about to take place very soon. View the full schedule, watch live and other event details in Durban

Going into the competition, the People’s Republic of China is currently the defending champion in four of the five events.

ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Final Durban 2023, Schedule, Date, Time, Venue, Live Stream

The final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships will take place in Durban, South Africa, from 20 – 28 May.

So far, Chinese athletes have won the world singles titles in every edition of the competition since 2003. Sweden is the favorite to beat China after losing in the finals in the last two editions.

The upcoming competition in Durban will feature around 600 athletes across five events. The five events are:

  • Men singles
  • Ladies singles
  • Men’s double
  • Ladies double
  • Mixed doubles

While Swedes Kristian Karlsson/Mattias Falck are the reigning men’s doubles champions, China are the defending champions in the rest.

2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final, full schedule

Below is the full schedule for the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships with all times quoted in local South African Standard Time (UTC +2 hours):

Saturday May 20
Sessions start at 10:00am, 1:30pm, 6:30pm Men’s singles round of 128
Women’s singles round of 128
Men’s doubles round of 64
Women’s doubles round of 64
Mixed doubles round of 64
Sunday May 21
Sessions start at 10:00am, 1:30pm, 6:30pm Men’s singles round of 128
Women’s singles round of 128
Men’s doubles round of 64
Women’s doubles round of 64
Mixed doubles round of 64
Monday May 22
Sessions start at 11:00am, 1:30pm, 6:30pm Men’s singles round of 64
Women’s singles round of 64
Men’s doubles round of 32
Women’s doubles round of 32
Mixed doubles round of 32
Tuesday May 23
Sessions start at 11:00am, 1:30pm, 6:30pm Men’s singles round of 64
Women’s singles round of 64
Men’s doubles round of 16
Women’s doubles round of 16
Mixed doubles round of 16
Wednesday, May 24
Sessions start at 11:00am, 1:30pm, 6:30pm Men’s singles round of 32
Women’s singles round of 32
Men’s doubles round of 16
Women’s doubles round of 16
Quarter-finals mixed doubles
Thursday, May 25
Sessions start at 11:00am, 1:30pm, 6:30pm Men’s singles round of 16
Women’s singles round of 16
Quarterfinals men’s doubles
Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals
Semifinal mixed doubles
Friday May 26
1:00 PM Mixed doubles final
2:00 PM Men’s singles quarter-final, women’s singles quarter-final, men’s doubles semi-final, women’s doubles semi-final
6:30 pm Quarterfinal men’s singles, quarterfinal women’s singles
Saturday May 27
1:00 PM Women’s Singles Semifinals
2:30 pm Men’s doubles final
5:00 PM Men’s singles semifinal
6:30 pm Women’s doubles final
Sunday May 28
1:00 PM Women’s singles final
2:00 PM Men’s singles final

2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships how to watch live

Fans will be able to watch all matches of the upcoming 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships live via the World Table Tennis live stream and through the ITTF broadcast partners worldwide.

READ ALSO: Paige VanZant and model Airwrecka video goes viral on Twitter and Reddit

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://thesportsgrail.com/ittf-world-table-tennis-championships-finals-durban-2023-schedule-date-time-live-stream/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: