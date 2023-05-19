Track & Field / Cross Country welcomes 2023-24 Signing Class

BOONE, NC – App State director of athletics and cross country Damion McLean announced the 2023-24 signing class on Friday.

“The new facility allows recruits to see the new vision App State Track & Field and Cross Country have for the future,” said head coach Damion McLean . “The overall class of these young ladies and gentlemen will make an impact early on and throughout their academic and athletic careers here on the mountain. The commitments we’ve heard from this group are amazing, and as a coaching staff, we’re excited to to work with such a talent.”

Jayla Adams | Sprint | Raleigh, N.C. | Enloe HS | Charlotte

Adams comes from Charlotte to the Mountaineers and will specialize in sprints. Adams has a personal best of 12.12 in the 100 meters, 24.91 in the 200 meters and 58.11 in the 400 meters. In high school, Adams earned her OSHA certification and graduated from medical bioscience academy. She also competed on the Purpose Driven NC Elite Club team. Adams is going to study exercise science and would like to become a physician assistant.

Rhys Ammon | Distance/CC | Franklin, Tenn. | One Hundred Years of HS

Rhys Ammon joins the Mountaineers cross-country and distance track squad. Ammon is from Franklin, Tennessee and placed fourth in the 4×800-meter relay at the state meet and was also a team captain. Her club team was also named the top performing girls’ cross-country and distance team in 2022-23. Ammon has a personal best of 8:16 in the 800 meters and a personal best of 5:01 in the 1,600 meters. Ammon has a brother who is currently a swimmer at Connecticut College. She plans to study environmental science while at App State.

Gabriel David | jumps | Colombia, SC | Heathwood Hall Episcopal HS

Gabrielle David, a native of Columbia, SC, will join the Mountaineers show jumping team. David is a three-time long jump state champion and a two-time triple jump state champion. She also holds the state private school records in both long jump and triple jump. As a member of the DreamChaserz club team, David became a two-time AAU Junior Olympic All-American. David’s personal bests are 5.85m (19′ 2.5″) in the long jump, 11.63m (38′ 2″) in the triple jump, and 12.12 in the 100m. David plans to study criminal justice while at App State and plans to go to law school later. She is also the younger sister of former WNBA player turned attorney Iciss Tillis.

Armonte Ferguson | Sprint | Charlotte, NC | Charlotte Christian School

Armonté Ferguson is from Charlotte, NC and joins the App State sprinters. Ferguson was on the All-State indoor team, competing in the 55 meters and 300 meters. He also placed first in both the 55 meters and 300 meters. In 2021, Ferguson was the NCHSAA state champion in the 100-meter and 4×100-meter relay and in 2020 he was the NCHSAA indoor state runner-up in the 4×200-meter relay and 4×400-meter relay. Ferguson has personal bests of 6.90 in the 60m, 10.65 in the 100m, 21.81 in the 200m indoor and 35.36 in the 300m indoor. Ferguson, who plans to study kinesiology and exercise science while at App State, is related to former App State basketball player and current NBA G-League player Adrian Delph.

Matthew Gray | Pole Vault | Bryson City, NC | Swain County HS

Matthew Gray will specialize in the pole vault. The Bryson City native is a two-time state outdoor pole vault champion and was the state indoor pole vault champion from 2022-23. He was also a 2022 Outdoor Adidas Nationals All-American and 2023 Indoor Nike and Adidas Nationals All-American in the pole vault. Gray’s personal best in the pole vault is 5.08 m (16′ 8″) and he ranks seventh in the indoor pole vault and 13th in the outdoor pole vault in the country. Gray plans to study math while at App State is.

Jared Hiat | jumps | Mount Airy, NC | North Surry HS

Hailing from Mount Airy, NC is Jared Hiatt. Hiatt will compete in the jumps category after being a six-time indoor all-conference and six-time outdoor all-conference honoree at North Surry High School. Hiatt also earned All-State honors for the 2022 outdoor season and was a two-time state indoor long jump champion and state outdoor long jump champion. He was the 2023 state runner-up in the indoor high jump and a 2023 Adidas All-American in the indoor pentathlon. In 2022, Hiatt was a junior Olympic qualifier. While at App State, he plans to study exercise science and would like to become a strength and conditioning coordinator.

Kendall Johnson | Sprint | Raleigh, N.C. | Millbrook HS

Kendall Johnson joins the Mountaineers sprint squad. Johnson is from Raleigh, NC and attended Millbrook High School where she holds the program record in the 55 meters. She is also third on the school’s all-time list in the 100 meters and 200 meters. In 2021, she became Cap-7 Conference champion in the 200m and 4x200m relay and was named Most Valuable Sprinter. She also competed on the Rolesville Lightning club team, where she set state, regional, and national records. Johnson plans to study healthcare management while at App State.

Kaitlin Obremski | Distance/CC | Hampstead, NC | Topsail HS

Kaitlyn Obremski joins the Mountaineers cross-country and distance squad from Hampstead, NC. Obremski holds eight program records from her high school and is a four-time MidEastern Conference cross country champion and Runner of the Year selection. The Hampstead native was the 2023 4A Region champion in the 1,600 meters and runner-up in the 3,200 meters and the 2022 4A Region cross country runner-up. She is also a two-time 3A Region cross country champion and a three-time All-State cross country selection. Obremski has a 5K (XC) PR of 17:30, a 1,600 meter PR of 4:59 and a 3,200 meter PR of 10:52. She plans to study exercise science while at App State and her sister, Makayla, currently competes on the Eastern Carolina cross-country and track and field team.

Ethan Shoemaker | jumps | Seneca, S. C. | Seneca HS

Born SC Ethan Shoemaker, Seneca will specialize in the mountaineering high jump. Shoemaker finished third in the high jump at the 3A State Championship. He was also a 3A state runner-up in basketball during the 2020-21 season and competed on the Tempo Sports Academy club team led by CJ Davidson. Shoemaker plans to study business or sports management while at App State.

Sierra Smith | Sprint | Hampton, Georgia | Country Ford HS

Hailing from Hampton, Ga. Is sprinter Sierra Smith. During her high school career with Nation Ford, Smith earned All-Region honors in the 4×100-meter relay, 4×400-meter relay, 100-meter, and 400-meter hurdles. She also garnered All-State honors in the 4×100-meter relay and 100-meter. Smith competed on her club team and earned All-Region honors in the 4×100-meter relay and 4×400-meter relay in 2022 and 2023. Smith has personal bests of 11.85 in the 100 meters, 24.82 in the 200 meters, 57. 88 in the 400 meters, and 1:04.98 in the 400 meters hurdles. Smith plans to pursue a degree in exercise science to become a physical therapist.

Nicole Wells | Sprint | Sumter, S. C. | Summer HS

Nicole Wells joins the Black and Gold as a sprinter from Sumter, SC Wells is a three-time All-Region honoree and 2022 Nike Indoor National Champion in the 200 meters. She also placed at the 2021 and 2022 state meetings. With her club team, Bionic Sports Performance, Wells qualified for the 2022 Nike Indoor and Outdoor Nationals and the 2023 New Balance Indoor and Outdoor Nationals. Wells has personal bests of 11.92 at the 100 meters, 24.54 in the 200 meters, 39.39 in the 300 meters and 57.14 in the 400 meters. Wells plans to study exercise science to become a physical therapist.