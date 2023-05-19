Men’s tennis closes season in NCAA quarter-finals – UK Athletics





ORLANDO, Fla. Kentucky men’s tennis (27-5) saw a historic 2023 campaign come to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats were won 4-2 by Virginia (28-4) in the NCAA quarterfinals in a game that spanned two days and lasted more in total than 3.5 hours. This year marked the sixth time in program history that Kentucky reached the National Quarterfinals. It also marks the first time the Wildcats have been among the last eight teams in consecutive seasons after reaching the national championship game a year ago. I am very proud of the year we had and [Im] proud of the way we competed today, said head coach Cedric Kauffmann. We had some chances in the last 10 minutes. We fell a little short, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort or courage. The cats aren’t going anywhere. We will get back to work and hopefully we will get back to this position.” The game opened on Thursday-evening as Kentucky went out to take an 1-0 lead by winning a long-running double that lasted over an hour. Liam Draxl and Jaden Weekes raced to a 6-3 win at third doubles over Virginias Ryan Goetz and Alexander Kiefer, but the other two games didn’t go quite as fast. The UK’s second pair, Joshua Lapadat and JJ Mercer, came back from 0-5 down to draw 5-5, but were eventually knocked down 5-7 by Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg. That left the double point to lane one, where Alafia Ayeni and Taha Baadi reached a tiebreak against Inaki Montes and William Woodall. The Kentucky pair fought off several set points before finally coming out on top, 11-9, giving first blood to the Wildcats. Shortly after the singles action began, storms in the area halted play and eventually forced proceedings for the night. The two teams resumed play on Friday morning with the Cavaliers taking four of the six opening sets. Virginia’s Alexander Kiefer tied the overall score with a win on lane five and was followed by teammates Rodesch (lane one) and Goetz (lane four), who also took straight wins to put UVA ahead, 3-1. However, the Wildcats continued to battle and found themselves within one point after Ayeni Montes closed in three sets, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-3. The win saw Ayeni’s team record their 11th win against a nationally ranked opponent this season. The remaining two games were pushed to three sets each as Lapadat rebounded from dropping the opener against von der Schulenburg, while Charlelie Cosnet and Mans Dahlberg also split. Cosnet grabbed an early break in the decisive third, but was unable to maintain the advantage. The set eventually reached a tiebreaker, where Dahlberg would win the match for Virginia. Lapadats game would go unfinished with the Kentucky junior leading 6-5 in the final set at the time of stoppage. While the team portion of the season is officially over for the Cats, Draxl and Ayeni are each scheduled to compete in the NCAA singles tournament starting Monday, May 22. Lapadat is currently the first alternate for the event and hopes to be included in the draw when it is announced in the coming days. Doubles: Court 1 No. 28 Ayeni/Baadi (UK) defeated. When. 58 Montes/Woodall (UVA): 7-6 (9) Court 2 – Rodesch/von der Schulenburg (UVA) fl. No. 67 Lapadat/Mercer (UK): 7-5 Court 3 Draxl/Weekes (UK) def. Gotz/Kiefer (UVA): 6-3 Order of finish: 3, 2, 1 Singles: Court 1 – No. 9 Chris Rodesch (UVA) reports. No. 13 Liam Draxl (UK): 6-4, 6-3 Court 2 – No. 18 Defeats Alafia Ayeni (UK). When. 26 Inaki Mountains: 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-3 Court 3 – No. 59 Joshua Lapadat (UK) v. No. 49 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg (UVA): 5-7, 6-4, 6-5 Court 4 No. 87 Defeats Ryan Goetz (UVA). Taha Baadi (UK): 6-4, 6-2 Court 5 Alexander Kiefer (UVA) def. Jaden Weekes (UK): 6-4, 6-3 Court 6 Mans Dahlberg (UVA) def. Charlilie Cosnet (UK): 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) Order of Finish: 5, 1, 4, 2, 6 Follow the Wildcats for the latest on UK Mens Tennis Twitter And Instagram at @UKMensTennis.

