Hockey: Sean Kenny of the Alexandria Blizzard, Alexandria native Joe Westlund commits to colleges – Alexandria Echo Press





Sean Kenny has been a regular in the Alexandria Blizzard program for the past three seasons and was a big part of the team’s second-place finish in the Fraser Cup Championship in March. During his three seasons with the Blizzard, he played in 117 games, scored 41 goals and provided 85 assists. He has a total of 177 points in his NA3HL career, which ranks in the top 30 of all time. And now Kenny, a native of Sparta, New Jersey, has progressed to another level of hockey. Kenny has committed to playing college hockey for the Alvernia University Golden Wolves in Reading, Pennsylvania. His commitment was announced by the NA3HL in a tweet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Alvernia is an NCAA DIII school that competes in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference. The Golden Wolves just completed their first season in program history and ran an 8-16-2 (6-13-1 UCHC) to finish seventh out of 11 in the conference. This season for the Blizzard, the 5-foot-10 southpaw forward had 31 assists (second most on the team) and 18 goals (third on the team). In the Fraser Cup championship tournament, Sean Kenny led the Blizzard in points with five (all assists). Kenny’s five points were the second-highest individual total in the tournament. Kenny is one of the few Blizzard players making their way to college level. Goaltender Konrad Kaucsh is going to St. Marys University, forward Jack Whitmore is going to Hamline University, and Alexandria Blizzard alumnus Joe Westlund has committed to Bethel University. All three of those schools are NCAA DIII schools that play in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. Westlund was born in Alexandria and has played for the Alexandria High School team, Northstar Christian Academy and the Alexandria Blizzard. Joe Westlund takes a showdown in the second period during the Northstar Christian Academy 18U’s 1-0 loss to CarShield on Sunday, October 28, 2020. (Jared Ruabdo/Echo Press) For the Cardinals (2017-2020), the 6-foot-tall forward scored 53 points (25 goals and 28 assists) and was part of the team’s second-place finisher at the 2018 state tournament. In his lone season for the Blizzard (2019-20), he scored four points (one goal and three assists) in 12 games played. For Northstar 18U (2020-21), he scored a total of 56 points (20 goals and 36 assists) and helped the team win the Dixon Cup. Most recently, he played for Minot Minotauros (NAHL), where he scored 31 points (9 goals and 22 assists) in 112 games over the past two seasons. This season, Minot made it to the Robertson Cup Playoffs, but was bounced in the first round. His commitment to Bethel was announced by the NAHL on Wednesday. Bethel had a 10-14-1 (5-10-1 MIAC) record in the 2022-23 season, finishing sixth out of nine in the conference.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He is also assigned to do some news stories as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.echopress.com/sports/hockey-sean-kenny-of-the-alexandria-blizzard-alexandria-native-joe-westlund-commit-to-colleges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos