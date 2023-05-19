Seton Hall takes the series with a 6-3 victory over the Wildcats





Next game: Seton Hall University 5/20/2023 | 12:00 am Be able to. 20 (Sat) / 12:00 am Seton Hall University PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. Villanova hosted Seton Hall on Thursday afternoon for game one of their final three-game BIG EAST series at Villanova Ballpark in Plymouth. A low-scoring game led to the Pirates winning 4-0 against the Wildcats. Graduate shortstop Craig Larsen had a solid outing giving up a double to score a teammate and the first run of the game for the ‘Cats. Senior catcher in designated batter position John Wholey went 2-for-4 with a double down the left line that put him in scoring position, then crossed home plate on a wild pitch. Graduate catcher Will Reiner did an impressive job behind the plate by catching two potential basestealers that day. Senior right-hander Chic DeGaetano stepped in for three innings of work in relief in the top of the seventh. DeGaetano had two punch-outs and gave up only two hits and no runs scored. The Wildcats put one in the bottom of the first with Jack O’Reilly coming off a single to the left and stealing second to get into scoring position. O’Reilly was scored by Larsen on an RBI double to center left for the first run of the game and the 1-0 lead for the ‘Cats. The Pirates answered back in the top of the third with back-to-back walks followed by a flyout to advance the runners to second and third base. Alex Clyde doubled with two RBI’s and advanced to third base on a throwing error from Villanova’s left fielder. Clyde scored on a sacrifice fly RBI for Seton Hall’s 3–1 advantage. Seton Hall had another productive top of the fourth plate, scoring three more runs on a two out RBI double, an RBI single and another RBI double for the 6-1 lead. Villanova got the much-needed run in the bottom of the fifth with Aidan Barry managing a lead-off walk and A. J. Hansen reached first base on a throwing error by the pitcher and advanced to second base on another throwing error by the right fielder. Barry scored on this play for the 6-2 deficit. The ‘Cats scored another run in the bottom of the sixth, with J. Whooley crushing a leadoff double down the left field line to get into scoring position and was advanced to third base by his brother. Michael Wholey on a ground. J. Whooley gave up a run on a wild pitch, leaving Villanova only three behind. Neither team managed to find their way home for the rest of the ball game, with Seton Hall again coming out on top in a 6–3 victory over the Wildcats. NEXT ONE:The ‘Cats will return to action on Saturday, May 20 for the final game of the regular season, where they will wrap up the BIG EAST series against Seton Hall. Before the game begins, the graduated players are recognized in a pre-game senior day ceremony. The first throw is scheduled for 12 noon.

