Expansion of pure ‘footballer’ roles

FRISCO, Texas This is the NFL of the new era, where players are no longer boxed into separate roles.

You’re just an offensive tackle. You’re just a flight back. You’re just a linebacker or safety or outside cornerback.

No, hey, you’re an athlete and we need you on the field somehow, especially these days with such a restrictive salary cap being eaten up by quarterbacks, left tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers and cornerbacks, to name a few. not to mention a 53-man roster that ends over the course of a 17-game season that now includes, for the Cowboys, 69 players taking pictures in 2022.

“I really try to spend as much time on that as possible to make things for us where people can play double roles,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said during the recent rookie minicamp. “Even on a day like (Saturday), certain people were trying in different places.

“I like that, to find out what they can do. Not just this month, but even in training camp, you might see some guys in different spots testing it out. You say, okay, we’ll see this very tall and fast man.” , can he guard a third down tight end and make him a linebacker, even though he’s a defensive end? Or can this linebacker, can he rush? Can this safety go down and play nickel?”

Welcome, sometimes, to a positionless NFL, the biggest billboard for it is Micah Parsons, a linebacker who came out of Penn State two years ago and is a great athlete. Can remember during the 2021 draft process I was in favor of taking this exceptional athlete in the first round whether or not he was listed as a linebacker. But since the Cowboys brought back Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith that season, someone challenged my opinion and asked, Where would you play Parsons?

My answer: “On the field.”

And, boy, did the Cowboys play Parsons “on the field.” Actually all over the field. With weak linebacker. Middle linebacker. Defensive end, on both sides. At coverages. On flash.

And as Quinn said last week, not mincing words when asked about Parsons’ position heading into this season, he said, “He’s a pass-rushing linebacker.”

A damn good one.

But also think about the position flexibility with other guys over the past season, not just Parsons. The Cowboys played a “big nickel” by dropping safety Jayron Kearse in a linebacker spot. They moved in defensive end Chauncey Golston for a triple defensive tackle. Moved defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in at times for a pass-rushing defensive tackle. Without anyone realizing it, rookie outside cornerback DaRon Bland became a closing corner as Jourdan Lewis went down for the season, Quinn pointed out that “behind the scenes we were working him, and when Jourdan got injured he was ready for that room to go in and play well if that happened.”

Even Israel Mukuamu, a South Carolina cornerback, was brought to safety after being drafted in the sixth round two years ago. And before we knew it, he was there backing up Kearse last season in a “big nickel” role.

And this versatility is not limited to defense. Remember, 2022 first-round tackle Tyler Smith trained as a left guard until Tyron Smith went down before the start of the season. Well, he moved right back to left tackle, and as injuries hit the inside of the offensive line, Tyler slid back to guard briefly.

Now it seems that the vacant spot on the left guard is overly worrying there. But you see drafted offensive tackle Josh Ball now competing for the starting guard spot. You’ll see Matt Farniok, a 2021 enlisted guard, who moved to downtown as a rookie, and is now back fighting as a guard. Oh, and this year’s fifth-round pick Asim Richards, who pronounces his name “Awesome,” a North Carolina tackle, snaps at the rookie mini-camp at left guard, and wouldn’t it be something if he was indeed “great ‘ used to be? ” over there.

The Cowboys also have the option of playing wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and newly acquired Brandin Cooks outside and in the slot. Last year, they were able to play two running backs, with the defense not knowing whether Tony Pollard lined up as running back or receiver. And while they release Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, the Cowboys could do the same this year by pairing Pollard with Ronald Jones or even Deuce Vaughn.

And watch out for undiscovered rookie fullback Hunter Luepke, the newest Swiss Army knife from the state of North Dakota, where he played fullback, tailback, tight end, caught passes and even took Wildcat snaps at quarterback. Oh, and guarantee that if Luepke makes the team, he’ll be a constant on special teams.

Finding versatile rookies this year almost seems like a conscious decision. Take fourth-rounder Junior Fehoko, a defensive end at San Jose State. He already says the Cowboys will also see him as a three tech defensive tackle. Can see where Quinn’s gears are grinding with possibilities for third round draft pick DeMarvion Overshown, a Texas linebacker but perhaps too fine an athlete to play just that. Also think of special teams.

“A lot of players are coming in, hey, this guy is fast, he’s athletic, get him on the field to play,” said Quinn.

Does Overshown fit that mold?

“He sure does,” Quinn said without hesitation, as if Dr. Quinn can’t wait to get these guys into his lab and centrifuge their talents.

And then there’s this guy, another potential multi-position billboard undrafted rookie, uh, maybe defensive end Isaiah Land of Florida A&M. At 6-4, 215, Land led the FCU in 2021 with 19 sacks rushing as a defensive end, winner of that division’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, named for Buck Buchanan.

He’s got positionless “footballer” written all over Quinn almost drooling over the possibilities of playing him against linebacker or big nickel but probably one of the reasons he flunked the draft few teams have a vision of what to do with a defensive end of 215 pounds.

“I’ve had my eye on ‘Zay’ for quite some time,” said Quinn, who first noticed Land last year when he analyzed FAMU teammate Markquese Bell, who signed with the Cowboys in 2022 as an undrafted rookie. “Who is this guy? So I kept track of him over time and I remember calling Markquese from the combine, ‘Hey, how’s this guy?’ And the answer came back, “He’s a dog.”

“From that point on, I always had my vision of him, the size, the height, could this defensive end play a linebacker? He’s someone I love, and there’s no timeline for that. Development takes time.”

But as we’ve seen in this changing NFL, it’s worth saving the time and money to not leave position flex unturned. And as we’ve seen within the Cowboys’ internal organization, the motto “the more you can do” has always held value.

And lately it’s definitely been bleeding on the football field. Versatility is becoming a highly sought-after premium. Take these all-rounders these days, for example. Guys like Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara. Or these hybrid tight ends like Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Zack Ertz.

Or even a Lawrence, a defensive end who not only took third place in the 2022 Cowboys defense with six and finished second with 45 QB pressures, but also played the run well enough to finish second with six tackles for loss and fifth overall with a total of 61 tackles.

Same with Parsons, who led the team with 13.5 sacks and 69 QB pressures yet 54 total tackles and second with five for losses.

“I think for the amount of space play we have, receivers that can be a runner or a runner that can be a receiver, or a tight end that can be a receiver, a defensive end that can play ‘backer’ or a security that can play nickel, those perimeter type people, I think it’s changing in that way,” Quinn said.

“Certainly we see that in college.”