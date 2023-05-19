Bobrovsky saves the Florida Panthers in 4OT historical thriller

Despite going through nearly seven full bouts of pressure-filled hockey, Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky still found a way to have fun.

Bobrovsky helped his Panthers to a victory over host Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth-longest game in NHL history as Florida won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2 in quadruple overtime in a game that started and ended Thursday night on Friday morning.

While the game lasted 5 hours and 44 minutes, Bobrovsky was on the ice for 2:19.47 and stopped 63 shots in that time.

His smile after that was all over Savannah.

There is clearly pleasure in it for him,” said coach Paul Maurice.

Part of it is that there’s a tremendous amount of pressure on your A-Player. In some ways the pressure is off because of how he performed. He gave birth and now he can go outside to play.

Bobrovsky put a lot of focus on the mental aspect of his game and it helped him stay in the game as the game progressed and his equipment got heavier by the minute.

He’s made it his mantra to keep himself in the moment as it happens and he was locked in from start to finish.

Again.

The 34-year-old made one great save after another and never lost focus for a second.

“At that point you don’t feel much about your body, it’s more about mental,” Bobrovsky said.

“You don’t think, your focus is completely on the game. You take one shot at a time and you don’t think about your body.”

Bobrovsky ended the game tied for 10th most saves in one game in NHL history with Jean-Sebastian Giguere, Bernie Parent and Patrick Roy.

Roy’s 63-save outing came in Game 4 of the 1996 Stanley Cup Final at the Miami Arena.

Not only was it previously the longest game the Panthers had ever played before Thursday, but it also ended their most successful postseason run to date.

Until now of course.

Bobrovsky also became only the third goaltender (Juuse Saros, Curtis Joseph) since the 1950s to stop more than 50 shots in back-to-back playoff games.

He is unreal, said Captain Sasha Barkov. Every interview I give, I talk about Bob. He is still unreal and we still love him.

The two-time Vezina winner has been on a roll since taking the starting crease from Alex Lyon to kick off Florida’s historic comeback over the Boston Bruins in the first round.

Since stopping 44 of 47 shots in a pressured Game 5 overtime victory over TD Garden, Bobrovsky is 8-1-0 with a .935/2.12.

And he has not allowed more than two goals in a game since the start of the second round.

Maurice turned to Bobrovsky with the Boston series on the line, knowing that the pressure of that game should be borne by his experienced goalie and not left on the shoulders of Alex Lyon.

With the same mindset he carries into every game, Bobrovsky has been delivering ever since.

I’m really lucky to play in these playoffs,” said Bobrovsky.

I’m happy to be here and I’m very happy to be part of this team.”

