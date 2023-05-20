Auburn Blanks baseball in series opener, 4-0





Next game: at chestnut brown 5/19/2023 | 5:15 PM KTGR (105.1FM, 100.5FM, 1580AM) Be able to. 19 (Fri) / 5:15 PM bee Maroon AUBURN, Ala.Chase Allsup handcuffed Missouri for seven innings to propel Auburn to a 4-0, three-hit shutout of the Tigers in the first game of a Southeastern Conference series-opening doubleheader Friday afternoon at Plainsman Park. Auburn’s tandem of Allsup and Tanner Bauman was nearly unattainable in the opener, limiting the Tigers to six baserunners and only four baserunners in the last eight innings to kick off the two clubs’ final SEC series of the regular season. Chris Stanfield’s two-out infield-helicopter brought in the first run of the game and set up a scoreless game in the fifth. AU extended the lead on back-to-back solo shots from Bryson Ware and Ike Irish in the next inning to grab a 3-0 lead. Mizzou (30-21, 10-18 SEC) never seriously threatened Auburn’s lead, as Allsup whipped seven Tigers in 7.0 innings, both of which set new record highs for the sophomore right-hander. Bauman retired five of six batters he faced in 2.0 hitless innings to cap off the win and his first save of the season. from Mizzu Chandler Murphy was Allsup’s all-time equal during the first half of the game, retiring the game’s first 10 Auburn hitters. Back-to-back hits by Cole Foster and Bobby Peirce gave AU the first two baserunners, but Murphy got Ware to swing and miss on a third strike, then retired Irish on a flyout to left to keep the game scoreless. AU (31-19-1, 15-13 SEC) developed its first scoring opportunity on a hot shot to third off the bat from Kason Howell who went for an infield single. Caden Green’s sacrifice moved the runner into scoring position, before Stanfield’s bouncer evaded some Mizzou defenders to give Howell time to score the first run of the afternoon. Murphy (4-5) quickly dispatched the first two batters of the sixth, but Ware launched his 20e round-tripper of the season to double the lead, and Irish followed with a long drive that cleared the wall to the right to stretch the margin to three runs. Auburn added a run in the eighth, taking advantage of a hit couple and a walk to put up a run without the hit advantage. Murphy posted a season-high in 7 1/3 innings pitched, allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out seven, also a Mizzou career best for the right-hander. NEXT ONE Mizzou and Auburn continued their three-game set with game two of the twin bill Friday (May 19) at 5:15 p.m. FOLLOW THE TIGER For the latest information on Mizzou baseball, visit MUTigers.com. Follow the Tigers for current updatesTwitter,InstagramAndFacebook.

