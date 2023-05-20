Badger Football stats leaders predict for 2023





The Wisconsin Badgers football team is gearing up for a very unique season in 2023, under the leadership of new head coach Luke Fickell. After six seasons with Cincinnati, Fickell has made the jump to the Big Ten. He is joined by new coordinators Phil Longo (offense) and Mike Tressel (defense), who are bringing a new look to the Badgers this year. Buy Badgers tickets In particular, Longo’s “Air Raid” attack has energized fans and given them hope that the attack will be more effective in 2023 and beyond. In addition, the Badgers have brought in many high caliber transfer athletes and could take a dip in the Big Ten under Fickell and company in their first year. With the season still about 100 days away, Badgers Wire projects the key statistical category leaders for Wisconsin heading into the 2023 campaign. Passing yards and touchdowns: Tanner Mordecai

Tanner Mordecai will be under center for the Badgers in 2023 after transferring to Madison this offseason. The quarterback spent the past two years with SMU, totaling 7,152 passing yards and 72 touchdowns during those campaigns. Now operating under Phil Longo and his “Air Raid” run with the Badgers, he will be a signal caller in the same system both Sam Howell and Drake Maye had in North Carolina. Adjusted for the increased difficulty the Big Ten defense now faces, if Mordecai’s production drops by 20 percent, his numbers would look like this: Passing Yards – 2,861 Passing TDs – 29 Rushing yards and touchdowns: Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen has quickly become the next big badger running back, rushing for over 1,200 yards in each of his first two seasons with the team while producing 23 rushing touchdowns. As Wisconsin’s 2022 passing offense struggled, Allen faced many heavy boxes from opposing players, limiting his running space. With new OC Phil Longo in town, his “Air Raid” attack should open up the field a bit for Allen. While he still shares carries with Chez Mellusi in the backfield, it’s entirely possible that Allen will have a career year in 2023. Prediction: Rushing yards – 1,650 Rushing TDs – 16 Receptions, Receiving Yards, and Touchdowns: Chimere Dike

Chimere Dike had a sneaky third season with the Badgers in 2022, recording 47 passes for 689 yards and six touchdowns. When he operated with Graham Mertz last year, he took it one step further and now that he’s with Tanner Mordecai, he could be a star. Mordecai leans toward one top target, finding 96-time wide receiver Rashee Rice for 1,355 yards and 10 scores last year. If Dike can become Mordecai’s go-to guy, he could be in for a huge season in 2023. Prediction: Receptions – 70 Receiving yards – 940 Received TDs – 9 Total tackles: Maema Njongmeta

With both Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn leaving the Badgers for the NFL after the 2021 campaign, Maema Njongmeta stepped up in 2022 and recorded a team-high 95 tackles in 13 games. Now returning to Madison for his final year of eligibility, the linebacker will likely act as their primary defensive leader in Mike Tressel’s defense in 2023. Prediction: Total tackles – 115 Pockets: Jake Chaney

Sacks are the category most up in the air for Wisconsin in 2023 after linebacker Nick Herbig (11) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (4.5) were the team’s leaders in 2022 and have now transitioned to the NFL. That said, 5-foot-11 linebacker Jake Chaney seems to have a nose for the quarterback and could be ready for a breakout season with the Badgers. He registered one dismissal last year, but his role should skyrocket in 2023 and why not look for another undersized flashy player at Camp Randall. Prediction: Pockets – 5.5 Interceptions: Hunter Wohler

Hunter Wohler was a threat during spring training in 2023, consistently intercepting passes from the Badgers’ quarterbacks while breaking numerous deep balls at the same time. Limited by injuries in 2022, the safety intercepted one pass while appearing in six games, but looks set to take a big step forward this off-season. Former Badger safety coordinator and later defensive coordinator/interim head coach, Jim Leonhard produced both an 11 interception season (2002) and seven starting seasons (2003) in the past. Wohler could be the next safety star in Wisconsin high school starting in 2023. Prediction: Interceptions – 5

