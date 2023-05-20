Four women’s tennis players earn LSU degrees – LSU





BATON ROUGE, De. Four members of the LSU women’s tennis team received their college diplomas at ceremonies on the LSU campus on Friday. Born in Tenafly, New Jersey, graduate student Mia Rabinowitz earned a Masters of Science degree in sports management. Rabinowitz joined the program in 2021 after graduating from Illinois and played two seasons in Baton Rouge. During that time, she racked up 16 singles wins and 21 doubles wins, including a second-place finish in the 2022 ITA Southern Regional doubles with partner Maggie Cubitt. She also earned academic honors during her time at Baton Rouge, where she was named an ITA Scholar Athlete in 2022 and the CSC Academic All-District in 2023. Seniors Safiya Carrington, Maggie Cubitt and Nina Geissler also received their bachelor’s degrees after representing the Tigers for the past four seasons. Carrington received her degree from the College of Human Science and Education in sports administration. The South Hadley, Massachusetts native has been a mainstay in the lineup in her four years of playing. She recorded 56 singles wins and 48 doubles wins, mostly playing at or near the top of the lineup. She was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2021 and 2022 and earned three career All-Louisiana honors. Born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Cubitt earned her marketing degree with a focus in digital from EJ Ourso College of Business in addition to a minor in communications studies. In her four years as a Tiger, Cubitt recorded 24 singles and 41 doubles wins while overcoming injuries. As a freshman, she clinched LSU’s 4–3 win over Vanderbilt as the last singles court to advance, the program’s first over the Commodores in 19 seasons. As a senior, she and Rabinowitz finished second in the 2022 ITA Southern Regional doubles event. Academically, Cubitt was also named an ITA Scholar Athlete multiple times and earned spots on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Geissler earned a degree in general business administration from EJ Ourso College of Business with a minor in communication studies. The native of Rorscach, Switzerland, has been a mainstay in the lineup all four years, earning 53 singles and 46 doubles wins. Geissler was runner-up in doubles with partner Eden Richardson at the 2019 ITA Southern Regionals and ranked No. 14 in the ITA doubles rankings with the Englishman. She also earned All-Louisiana honors in 2020 and was a great student during her time in Baton Rouge, earning honors such as ITA Scholar Athlete, SEC Academic Honor Roll, and CSC Academic All-District. For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.facebook.com/lsuwten.

