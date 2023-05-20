Women’s Hockey: Norwich Alum Madyson Moore ’15 Leads Startup University of Dubuque Women’s Hockey Team





DUBUQUE, IA – Norwich University alumnus Madyson Moore ’15 has been named the first head coach in the history of women’s hockey at the University of Dubuque. The Dubuque native returns home to rebuild the program from scratch. Recently, the University of Dubuque announced the addition of women’s hockey to their athletic programs and will begin competition in the upcoming 2023-24 season. “I cannot express my enthusiasm for the addition of women’s ice hockey to the University of Dubuque,” said Moore. “Being a native Dubuquer, I am so proud to be able to help build this program to its full potential.”

During her Norwich career, Moore was part of two truly dominant teams. The 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 teams went undefeated in ECACplay as they captured back-to-back regular season and tournament championships. Both teams also made deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, including second place after falling to Plattsburgh State University in 2014. Moore scored Norwich’s first goal of the game in the National Championship tilt that year. The team followed by being a National Championship semifinalist in 2015. On a personal note, Moore was also a two-time ECAC East All-Academic Team. “Prior to coaching, I was thankful to have had a successful playing career at Norwich University, playing in two Frozen Fours, one of which was a National Championship Game,” explained Moore. After graduating from Norwich, Moore began her coaching career. She began working with the Northern Cyclones Youth Hockey organization as an assistant coach and academy director. Her next steps were to McKendree University as an assistant coach, the head girls’ hockey coach for the Cambridge Public School system in Massachusetts, and then made two more college-level stops as an assistant. Moore was an assistant coach at both Plymouth State University and Utica University before being chosen as the first head coach for the fledgling Spartan program. Currently there are three Norwich University Women’s Hockey alums who are head coaches at the university level: Sophie Leclerc Doherty ’10 (Norwich University Women’s Hockey Head Coach), Mollie Fitzpatrick ’12 (Plymouth State University Women’s Hockey Head Coach), and Moore ’15 (University of Dubuque Women’s Hockey Head Coach).

