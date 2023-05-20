Michigan State football focused on highly regarded Colorado WR transfer





It’s been a rough off-season for Michigan State’s football room. First, Germie Bernard hit the transfer portal and headed back home to Washington. Then Jayden Reed’s eligibility was exhausted and he was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Then it was Keon Coleman who entered the portal and chose Florida State as his next home this week. Aside from those losses, the Spartans missed out on the transfer of Alabama receiver Tyler Harrell to Miami and the wide transfer of Grand Valley State Jahdae Walker to Texas A&M. There was another Division II All-American transfer target that Rutgers chose on Friday. Surely something must go right in the reception area? Well, Mel Tucker tries. According to Justin Thind, he is currently hosting one of the top receivers in the transfer portal on an official visit this weekend. NEWS: former #Colorado WR Montana Lemonious-Craig is currently on an official MSU visit. The junior has 497 yards and 5 touchdowns on 34 rec in 12 starts (23 GP). He was the star of CU’s 2023 spring game.#Maroon, #PennState + others in pursuit. My quick recap of his best plays ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HgIrKqIrsj — Justin Dunne (@JustinThind) May 19, 2023 Montana Lemonious-Craig entered his fourth year with Colorado, but he decided to hit the gantry after breaking out during the spring game. It was a shock to the Buffalos. Lemonious-Craig would instantly boost the receiving Corps As Thind mentioned above, Auburn and Penn State are also pushing for Lemonious-Craig. He is one of the best receivers still in the portal and he has the perfect combination of talent and experience. In 12 career starts and 23 career games, he has 34 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns. He also had about a third of that total in Colorado’s spring game, showing he can be a star on right offense. Adding a veteran like Lemonious-Craig to help develop the young guys would be huge.

