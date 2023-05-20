SENIOR NEWS: jam sessions, teamwork, table tennis, birthdays and more





Birthday party Sharon (Bicknell) North invites you to help her celebrate her 89th birthdaye birthday on June 4 in the Senior Hall. No gifts please. The tea and visit run from 1-4pm. Senior Scholarship The plans for the Senior Fair organized by Dan Davies are progressing well. Dan has 30 booths booked by senior assistance agencies. The fair will be held on June 15 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centere from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm. Table tennis for your health I recently read in a People’s Friend magazine about the benefits of table tennis for people with Parkinson’s disease. Table tennis is played every Tuesday and Thursday morning in the Senior Room. If you think it’s a healthy form of exercise for you and want to give it a try, you’ll find a warm welcome. jam session The Jam Sessions on Tuesday afternoon in the Seniors Hall have got off to a good start. Thank you to Karen Simpson for bringing this idea and pushing it through. People start to come and dance. More musicians are welcome to join. Evacuees at forest fires Seniors sheltering in Fort St. John who have been evacuated due to wildfires are welcome to drop by the Seniors Hall on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to participate in activities and see what we do on other days. While we all hope for rain to come; we don’t hold our breath. Teamwork appreciated I am impressed with the operating area of ​​Fort St. John Hospital. I went in at 6:45am on May 1stst for planned hernia surgery. I was cared for by 2 nurses, 2 doctors and an anesthesiologist. And my surgery was routine. The people worked as a team and each did their own specific job. By the time I left I realized why operations are sometimes canceled due to staff shortages. If one person had been gone, the others would not have been able to concentrate on their own work. Interesting how each person can be important to get a job done. Better Home Since I’m not allowed to vacuum for a few weeks, I contacted Laura Beamish of Better at Home (250-785-8880). They do light housekeeping and that was helpful. Quote of the week “The most persistent and urgent question in life is: what do you do for others?” – Martin Luther King Jr.

