Oldest player at this NSW Veterans Cricket club says staying active, making friends keeps him young

Like many Australians, Les King has fond memories of playing cricket as a young man with his mates in the blazing sun.

Little did he know that at the age of 82 he would be knocking out some yorkers and bouncers every week.

“I played a lot when I was younger. I probably started playing league cricket when I left school,” said Mr King.

“Until I got busy with other things, and I had a gap of like 40 years,” he said.

Spurred on by a move with his wife to the New South Wales Mid North Coast 12 years ago, Mr King returned to the sport he once loved with the aim of making friends in a new city.

Members of the MNC Veterans Cricket Association train every Friday, usually in Wauchope. ( )

“When I moved to Port Macquarie it was a different area, actually a different culture than where we lived in Orange before,” he said.

“I had to make new friends and this is one of the results of them here.”

Now Mr. King is the oldest player in the Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket Association.

“I’m 82, which makes me the oldest at about four years old,” he said.

Veterans Cricket NSWis is a competitive cricket league for players over the age of 50, with several state and national competitions throughout the year.

According to President Michael Bulmer, the MNCVeterans Cricket Association has more than 150 members.

MNC Veterans Cricket President Michael Bulmer (L) started playing cricket in 2018 after he retired. ( )

“Many of our players, especially our recent players, have come back after being away from the game for 30 to 40 years,” Bulmer said.

He said the veterans league helped members’ physical and mental well-being.

“The benefit they get in terms of camaraderie, friendship, camaraderie is just incredible,” he said.

“We call it our man shed in the field.”

After training, the team often has morning tea in various local cafes. ( )

Mr Bulmer said the 82-year-old Mr King was “one of the club’s strongest players”.

“He’s not the fastest bowler or the best batsman, but he just likes to play with a group of his mates,” he said.

“That’s our goal, we want to keep playing or being part of the club as long as possible.”

Les King has represented NSW in the national competition for the over 70s which is held each year. ( )

NSW Over-75s Committee Secretary Kevin Pike was the reason Mr King found his way back to the sport in his later years.

“Les and I have been friends since 2012 when we took a French class in Port Macquarie,” Mr Pike said.

“I mentioned Vets Cricket one day and he’s been a staunch supporter ever since.

Mr Pike, who is a founding member of Veterans Cricket NSW, said players enjoy both the athletic and technical side of the sport.

“For the older age group, our over-75s, we adjust the rules a little bit so that it reduces the physical strain of running, but otherwise it’s normal cricket rules,” he said.

Kevin Pike, 75, spent most of his cricket career in Armidale before moving to Port Macquarie. ( )

Not just cricket

In addition to his weekly cricket duties, Mr. King plays ptanque on Tuesday mornings and does a three-mile park run most Saturdays.

He recently completed his 154th Port Macquarie parkrun.

“You can do it at your own pace, unfortunately my times aren’t getting much better,” said King.

“Usually I win my age group because I’m the only one in it.

“I’m doing it in about 42 minutes right now, before I could do it in about 36 minutes. I’d like to get back under 40.”

Parkrun is a weekly five-kilometer running event held around the world, including in Port Macquarie. ( )

Port Macquarie parkrun co-event director Sue Fitzgerald says she is in awe of Mr King.

“He gets involved in the event, makes it happen,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

“To think of that when you’re in your 80s [parkrun] is still something you can get by [is amazing].”

Mr King said he hopes to continue his weekly sports commitments for as long as possible.

“It’s a social interaction and there’s a lot of good-natured sledging going on, especially at my age,” he said.