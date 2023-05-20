Ohio State men’s tennis wins thriller vs. Georgia and advance to NCAA Semifinals





The Ohio State men’s tennis team turned the tables on what we saw in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and hit the Georgian bulldogs on Friday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships. But it was far from easy. Getting the double point can be so crucial in tournament play against the level of competition the Buckeyes face as they progress through the national tournament. However, OSU dropped that run pretty handily against Georgia, 6-3, 6-3, for a quick 1-0 hole in the race for four points. The Buckeyes needed it all to win four of six singles games. James Trotter started the comeback with a smooth 6-4, 6-4 win to tie the score at 1-1, but Ohio State again fell behind as Georgia recorded another victory. Jack Anthrop even pulled OSU 2-2, though with a 6-4, 6-0 win on lane six, and the podium was set for a wild finish. Ohio State had put itself in a pretty good position by winning the first four game sets and got the results it needed as Cannon Kingsley put the Buckeyes up 3-3 again, but freshman Alexander Bernard seemed to be in trouble on lane 5 after winning the first set 6-4. In the final, deciding game of the day, he fell 4-0 and 5-2 in set two, but then rallied with a more defensive style. Instead of letting the second set get away, he got a few breaks and then served out the game to win 7-5 and send Ohio State to the semifinals with a thrilling 4-3 win. With the win, the final four are done and OSU takes on TCU (who defeated Michigan), And Texas battle with Virginia. The Buckeyes game is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday in Orlando, with the winner playing for the NCAA Championship on Sunday. More! Déja vu: Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel says ‘Buckeyes will make us proud in Ann Arbor’ Kirk Herbstreit thinks Ohio State fans wanting Ryan Day fired are “crazy fringe.” Ohio State baseball defeats Michigan in first of three game series USA TODAY NBA mock draft has Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh in the first round Hevynne Bristow, former Ohio State women’s basketball guard, moves to James Madison Contact/follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page at Facebook to follow the ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinions. To follow Phil Harrison on Twitter. Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

