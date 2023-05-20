Gophers hockey star Logan Cooley returns for another season and tells NHL to wait

Logan Cooley made a stunning debut for the Gophers men’s hockey team last season, from pinpoint goals to precise passes and end-to-end rushes.

Get ready for a sequel, as the All-America Center and one of three Hobey Baker Award finalists will be returning for his sophomore year, the university announced Friday.

Cooley, a Pittsburgh native who helped lead the Gophers to the NCAA championship game, chose to stay with the Gophers rather than sign with the Arizona Coyotes, who took him the No. 3 overall in the 2022 NHL draft .

“To have Cools and that skill back in Minnesota makes it even better,” said Jimmy Snuggerud, Cooley’s linemate and fellow freshman.

Cooley amassed 22 goals and 38 assists for 60 points, a total that ranked second in the nation. Centering a line that included sophomores Matthew Knies and Snuggerud, the 5-10, 180-pounder was a force that led the Gophers to a second straight Big Ten regular season championship and their second straight Frozen Four. Cooley’s line accounted for 64 goals and 88 assists and 152 points as the Gophers compiled a 29-10-1 record.

Cooley had a 16-game point streak from January 14 to the national semifinal victory over Boston University and a seven-game multipoint streak from February 24 to the victory over the Terriers. In postseason play, he had six goals and six assists, with the national championship game loss to Quinnipiac being the only one in which he had no point.

“We were so lucky to have Logan with us, and we’re extremely excited to have him back for another year,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. run and take advantage of our program, no doubt. It’s great for both Logan and Jimmy to continue their development. There’s a great track record of players playing two or three years of college hockey, and that really helps them get into the National Hockey League.”

Snuggerud said he was “pretty excited” with the news of Cooley returning and was quick to point out the unfinished business of the Gophers’ 3–2 overtime loss to Quinnipiac.

“He’s coming back to win a national championship just like the rest of us,” said Snuggerud. “Obviously we didn’t reach that goal. We came so close, and that’s our goal from now on.”

The NHL will wait

Cooley was in Pittsburgh Friday and unavailable for comment, a spokesman for the athletics department said. He and Snuggerud posted a video on Instagram via the Dinkytown Athletes name, image and likeness (NIL) collective that they are returning to the Gophers.

By staying with the Gophers, Cooley postponed signing a three-year entry-level NHL contract worth up to $950,000 a year. He will likely have more opportunities to make money through NIL deals, although college hockey players don’t command the prices that football and basketball players do.

“You hear multimillion dollar deals on football and basketball. Our players get burritos,” Motzko said at the Frozen Four in Tampa, referring to Cooley’s NIL deal with Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Cooley’s decision to delay signing with the Coyotes comes three days after voters in Tempe, Ariz. That adds more uncertainty to the future of the Arizona franchise. The Coyotes will play for a second consecutive season at Arizona’s 5,000-seat Mullet Arena in 2023–24, but after that they could be eligible for relocation.

List takes shape

Cooley’s return means the Gophers regain one of their three first-team All-America selections for 2023-24. Knies and junior defenseman Brock Faber, the other two, signed pro contracts and were solid in the playoffs for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Wild, respectively.

Snuggerud, whose 50 points on 21 goals and 29 assists ranked fifth nationally, announced in April that he would return for his sophomore season. And this week, both center Jaxon Nelson and goalkeeper Justen Close said they will return to take advantage of their fifth year of eligibility. Another senior, wing forward Bryce Brodzinski, is expected to make his decision shortly.

“We have the tools we need to win this thing,” said Snuggerud.

Jackson LaCombe signed with the Anaheim Ducks and made his NHL debut in April, while fellow senior defenseman Ryan Johnson, a first-round pick from the Sabers, is expected to sign with the Sabers or wait until mid-August to get NHL free agency. to test .

However, with Cooley back, the Gophers will have another year of stardom that routinely knocks fans out of their seats.

“When they get the puck, the whole rink freezes over,” Motzko said in March, comparing Cooley to former Gophers standout Thomas Vanek. “The other team, coaches, players and the fans there is a break and everyone is waiting to see what will happen.” happen when the greats get it.”