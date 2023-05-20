Dukes split Doubleheader in Pivotal Weekend at Georgia Southern





Next game: at Georgia Southern 5/20/2023 | 14.00 hours ESPN+ Be able to. 20 (Sat) / 2pm bee Georgia south History STATESBORO, Ga. James Madison baseball split a doubleheader to kick off a crucial weekend at Georgia Southern at JI Clements Stadium in Sun Belt Conference action on Friday. Game one went to GS in a 10-6 game before JMU won game two 4-3. The Dukes are now at 30-22, 15-12 SBC while the Eagles are at 26-28, 15-14 SBC. In JMU’s win, redshirt freshman T.R. Williams scored his first career win in two innings of work while a junior Joe Vogatsky picked up his fourth save. sophomore Fenwick Trimble went a combined 5-for-7 with three runs scored. How it happened

Game one Georgia Southern came up early and scored three times in the first frame. The Dukes reacted with two in the top of the second inning, as a sophomore Jason Schiavone led off with a single and scored three batters later on a wild pitch. To graduate Jack Cone then doubled and scored on a redshirt junior Bricklayer Dunaway single to make it 3-2. GS then scored six consecutive runs with three in the second inning, two in the fourth and one in the fifth for a 9-3 lead. A one-point sixth for JMU stopped the run, as a redshirt senior Kyle Novak led off with a single and scored three batters later on a sac-fly by sophomore Coleman Calabrese . A run in the bottom of the sixth pushed the Eagles’ lead to 10-3, but the Dukes doubled their output in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to 10-6. After three consecutive basehits, the bases got loaded and a pitching change was forced, redshirt senior Trevon Dabney hit the fourth consecutive basehit to score two. freshman Mike Mannini then trotted across home plate on a sacrifice fly for the third run of the inning. Game two sophomore Fenwick Trimble got the Dukes on the board first in the second game, hitting a triple in the first inning before scoring the game’s first run on a passed ball. After the Eagles tied the game in the third, the Dukes used freshman infield singles Mike Mannini and sophomores Jason Schiavone to score a few points and lead 3-1. In the home half of the fourth, the Eagles scored an unearned run back on a sac-fly to trail 3–2. In the sixth, JMU extended its lead to 4-2 on a single through the middle of sophomores Ryan Doley . GS scored a run in the seventh to make it another one-run game at 4-3, but junior Joe Vogatsky shut out the door with a save of five. Game notes In game one, the Dukes put the lead-off hitter on base in seven of the nine innings and six were off-base hits.

Jack Cone , Bricklayer Dunaway And Fenwick Trimble combined to go 8-for-12 (.667) with an RBI, a double, two walks and three runs scored as the 1-2-3 hitters in game one’s batting order.

Fenwick Trimble is to 75 hits on the season, the most since Chad Carroll hit 75 in 2013. Next one The two teams will meet in the regular season finale on Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 PM at JI Clements Stadium.

