Rome SF Preview: Casper Ruud meets Holger Rune | ATP tour
Is this the week that Casper Ruud or Holger Rune win their first ATP Masters 1000 title on clay?
The Norwegian and Dane meet at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Saturday in the first Masters 1000 all-Scandinavian semifinal since Jonas Bjorkman defeated Thomas Enqvist in Paris in 1997.
Ruud arrived in Rome after a modest season by his standards. The fourth seed won his 10th trophy in Estoril, but struggled at Masters 1000 events, failing to progress past the third round in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo or Madrid. However, the 24-year-old has looked back on his best on clay in Rome, taking victories against Arthur Rinderknech, Alexander Bublik, Laslo Djere and Francisco Cerundolo to reach the semi-finals in the Italian capital for the third time. consecutive time.
“Tennis is a strange sport, as we can all see. And I think I’ve really experienced it over the last 12 months, some of my best moments of my career and some tougher losses in the last few months,” Ruud said after his victory in the quarterfinals. But here we are back in Rome and I feel great. I know that earlier in my career I had success in Italy, here [I made] twice [the] semi-finals, Turin last year was great for me… It might be something in the food, I don’t know.”
In a second ATP Masters 1000 final (Miami 2022), Rune stands in his way, which stunned world No. 1 Novak Djokovic by advancing to the final four on his debut in Rome. The 20-year-old has reached at least the semifinals in three of his past six Masters 1000 events, culminating in his title run in Paris last year.
The seventh seed is now a regular on the big stage and has had another strong clay-court season. Rune enjoyed a run to the final in Monte-Carlo, before taking his fourth tour-level title in Munich. With a 12-2 record on the surface this season, he will look to draw confidence from his win against Djokovic as he aims for his first win against Ruud.
“I remain modest, of course. I still have a lot to achieve,” said the Dane, who will rise to sixth place in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings if he reaches the final. “I think you should always be humble. I think so, I hope so and I hope people see me that way. I’m a huge fighter on the pitch and I leave everything behind when I play my games.”
You May Also Like: Rune Joins Exclusive Group With Winning Record Against Djokovic
Rune demonstrated his explosive play against Djokovic, hammering his groundstrokes with precision and power to outlast the Serb. The 20-year-old, who held serve in 42 of his 47 games in Rome, will look to impose his all-court game against Ruud, an opponent Rune has struggled with in the past.
The fourth seed leads the seventh seed 4-0 in their ATP Head2Head series, with all four matches coming to clay. Despite his impressive track record, Ruud is aware of the threat Rune poses.
“He’s improved so much. I’ve played against him a few times in 2021 and a few times in 2022, and his improvement is just really good,” said Ruud. “You can see his confidence is good on track and [he] really deserves [to be] where he is at the moment.
“He’s got big goals for his career and he’s scoring one goal after another, so I’m just going to try and think about what I’ve done well against him before – I have a winning record against him. Tennis is always open, it’s not over until it’s over, and I’m just going to try and fight.”
With both chasing their second title of the season, fireworks are expected as they hit center court on Saturday.
Check out Ruud & Rune’s ATP Head2Head rivalry.
