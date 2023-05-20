Merry Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team is leaving for Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023

Bangalore, May 19, 2023: With a view to the title, a cheerful Indian junior men’s hockey team departed Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru today for the highly anticipated Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman. India is grouped in Pool A along with nemesis Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei, while Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan will form Pool B of the tournament scheduled to run from May 23 to June 1, 2023.

The team led by Uttam Singh and vice-captain Boby Singh Dhami will ride confidently after their outstanding win at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup. Captain Uttam Singh said of the team’s excitement ahead of the tournament, “We have been looking forward to this tournament especially after working so hard over the last few months. With the Senior India team also camping in SAI, Bengaluru, we were able to play some high-intensity matches against them, which helped us in our preparations.”

“In addition, winning the Sultan of Johor Cup last year definitely boosted our confidence and we are now excited to play against some of the best teams in Asia,” he added.

He further stressed that the team has a good mix of experienced players which will give them an edge over the other teams. “Many of us in the squad have gained good international exposure over the past three to four years and some of us also made our debut in the senior team. The experiences from these matches will serve us well and also help us to guiding the new players in the squad in crisis situations,’ said Uttam.

The 2023 Men’s Junior Asia Cup is a crucial competition for the participants as it will serve as a qualifying event for the upcoming FIH Junior Men’s World Cup 2023, which will be played in Malaysia in December this year. While Malaysia qualifies as the host, the top 3 finishers in the 2023 Men’s Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the prestigious quadrennial event.

“The tournament is vital to us as it gives us the opportunity to qualify for the prestigious FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup which will take place later this year. Backed by good preparation, we will go there with the aim of winning the title and qualifying”, he signed off.

On May 24, India will play their first match of the tournament against Chinese Taipei.

Fans from all over the world can watch the Asia Cup 2023 Men Junior matches for free on Watch.Hockey.