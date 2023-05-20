Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead the Indian campaign





Durban Commonwealth Games winner Achanta Sharath Kamal and India’s top player Manika Batra will lead the Indian campaign at the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships, which begin Saturday in Durban, South Africa. There are 11 players in the Indian table tennis team. Sharath Kamal will captain the five-man men’s squad, which includes Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and 2018 Asian Games bronze medalists Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai. Manush Shah is also part of the squad. India’s top men’s table tennis player is Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who is ranked 51st in the world, followed by Sharath Kamal, who is ranked 53rd. The seasoned pair will also compete in the men’s doubles. In addition to singles and men’s doubles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will compete in mixed doubles alongside Manika Batra. The couple is ranked fifth in the world. At the World Table Tennis Championships, India has won only two medals. At the first event in 1926, the men’s team and SRG Suppiah in men’s singles both won bronze. The burden of proof is on the world number 39, Manika Batra, to perform for India in the women’s competition. She will compete in singles and women’s doubles alongside Archana Kamath. In women’s doubles, the pair is ranked No. 12 in the world. In the women’s singles, National Champion Sreeja Akula (World No. 112), Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee (World No. 113) and Reeth Tennison (World No. 176) will compete. The singles competition starts with a round of 128, while the doubles tournaments start with a round of 64. The event ends on May 28. READ ALSO: Table tennis: Top Indian players make the mark for the World Championship For the first time since the 1939 edition in Egypt, the World Table Tennis Championships will be organized on the African continent.

