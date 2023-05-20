Cricket-Boland turned down the province’s chance to stay fresh for the WTC final and Ashes





(Reuters) Australian fast bowler Scott Boland said he turned down the opportunity to play county cricket in England so he would be fresh on his way to the World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Ashes. Boland, the second Indigenous Australian man to play a test, made his debut in December 2021 during the final Ashes where he announced himself on the scene with an outrageous spell in the second innings with figures of 6-7 in four overs. But at 34, Boland is no youngster and he said he wanted to prioritize playing for just his country and Victoria at this stage of his career. I did have the chance to play county cricket this year, but I preferred to be a bit fresher by doing six Tests in two months, Boland told cricket.com.au. I know my body, that when I’m at a stage where I get tired, I want to continue my career as long as possible. I don’t want to burn out. Boland finished as one of the top wicket takers against England in that series with 18 scalps in three Tests, behind only Pat Cummins (21) and Mitchell Starc (19) as Australia retained the Ashes. Rotating the quicks was key to Australia’s impressive 4-0 win and Boland said they should adopt a similar strategy in England. It will be difficult for fast bowlers to play all six games, Boland said. I am definitely preparing to play. It could be at the beginning, it could be halfway through, I’m not sure. But I intend to play and am excited to play when they choose me. Australia will take on India at The Oval in the WTC final from June 7-11, before the first Ashes test on June 16 in Edgbaston. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

