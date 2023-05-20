Can Desert Edge High School Football Become The Saguaro On The West Side?

There are approximately 1,800 students enrolled at Goodyear Desert Edge High School, which is effectively a 5A Arizona Interscholastic Association number.

But in this era of the competitive high school football world, there is a group of football players on campus who are competing in 5A, they are at a point where they can play with anyone.

And yes, that means even the best in 6A, like Chandler, Basha, Hamilton, Peoria Liberty, Peoria Centennial and Scottsdale Saguaro.

As coaches like to say, it’s iron that sharpens iron at Desert Edge, which added a new player to the growing list of Division I football scholarships offered following Thursday’s Saguaro Spring Football Showcase.

Shaun Aletor, a class of 2024 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive lineman, picked up an Idaho offer, giving Desert Edge 11 players who had received Division I offers, combining all classes.

So does jumbo freshman forward Jalayne Miller, who at 6-5, 320 already looks like a Power 5 college football player. He has offers from Georgia Tech, UNLV, Nevada, and Boston College. In a year he can have more than 30.

“We just want to come together as a group, get better, stronger and faster,” said Miller. “We just build each other up.”

It starts with the Carter twins, co-head coaches Marcus (defensive specialist) and Mark (the offensive guru), with solid assists and a positive culture with a list of college coaches connections that might be as long as former Saguaro coach Jason Mohns . had during his tenure, before becoming an assistant coach at Arizona State this year.

Desert Edge is starting to look like the Saguaro of the West Valley with talent coming in like former Phoenix Barry Goldwater bullish running back Markhi McKinnon (6-0, 205), who led 5A in rushing last season, and former Liberty wide receiver Jaqua Anderson (a major contributor in Liberty’s run to the Open semifinal last year with his jet speed).

But for Desert Edge to be a Saguaro again, an even smaller school with a 4A enrollment of about 1,200 students, it needs to start building state championships. Saguaro has won 13 state championships, 12 since 2006, and seven including the 2021 Open, led by Mohns, who built the Argonauts, the youth program that fueled the Saguaro football beast.

Desert Edge has been to three state championships: 2012, 2015 and 2019. Their only state title season came in 2015, beating Paradise Valley 29-27 in the Division III final.

The Carter twins are looking for their first state title since coming to Desert Edge from Phoenix South Mountain before the COVID-19 year 2020.

They reached the Open their first year, losing their only match that season in a blowout to eventual champion Chandler in the quarterfinals. They haven’t been back to the Open since, but their talent level, if based on college prospects, is as good as anyone in Arizona.

And the excitement level is as high as it’s ever been at Desert Edge, which expects to not only be an Open team, but also challenge for a title in 2023.

“I know we’ve had some guys in the past, like (quarterback) Adryan (Lara, Kansas State signee) and (offensive lineman) Gavin (Broscious, Michigan State signee),” said Mark Carter. “But we’ve got guys all over the place right now. In terms of talent, this is probably the deepest we’ve been.”

At least one player in each position has a Division I offer:

Quarterback Hezekiah Millender (2025), running back McKinnon (2024), wide receiver Kezion Dia-Johnson (2024), offensive lineman Miller (2026), defensive lineman DeShawn Warner (2024), linebacker Jaylen Dawson (2024), cornerback Aundre Gibson (Kansas commit in class 2024) and security Jonathan Kamara (2024).

Millender gained 30 pounds since the end of last season when he started as a sophomore. Weighing in at 6-3, 195 pounds, the Scorpions plan to release him as a double threat to show off his walking ability to go with a missile arm.

“He took that loss personally last year in the (5A) playoffs (a 45-42 semifinal upset to eventual champion Gilbert Higley) personally,” said Carter. “He said, ‘Coach, I got all these yards and did all these things, but it still wasn’t enough. I have to do more. He’s going to trainers. His body has transformed. We’re looking for him to have a good years old. He’s such a kid. He puts everything on his back.”

Kamara is a hybrid strong safety who will be everywhere on defense and making tackles.

“I’m just blessed with the position I’m in,” Kamara said. “I want to be the best athlete I can be.

And if offenses think they can go to the side Gibson isn’t on, there’s 2025 cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines, one of the fastest athletes in the state, on the other side. He also has Division I offerings.

“Desert Edge is a relatively small school,” Kamara said. “We’re just naturally close to each other, on and off the field. Our friendships have been there since we were freshmen, and it’s high now.”

