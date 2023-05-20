Cascade’s Zach Moore reaches semifinals





Cascades Zach Moore got things done quickly on Friday. The senior won his matches in the first and second rounds of the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A tennis state tournament to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Moore, who dropped just two games on Friday, is seeking to repeat as state champion. He will face Haruto Zaitsu of St. Marys in the semifinals. In Girls’ 5A, Silverton doubles teams Lindsey Gardner and Paige Davisson reached the semifinals, where they faced Crescent Valleys Anna Nguyen and Kiah Hollister. Friday Mid-Valley state tennis results CLASS 6A BOYS Simple consolation Lincoln Basl (Sprague) vs. BYE

Adam Son (South Salem) defeated. Ty Delay (Newberg) 8-4

Dan Tran (Century) defeated. Caleb Skipper (McNary) 8-5

Noah Leichty (South Salem) defeated. Jeremy Wang (Southern Eugene) 8-4

Adam Son (South Salem) defeated. Lincoln Basl (Sprague) 8-5

Noah Leichty (South Salem) defeated. Beckham Bowers (Century) 8-3 Double comfort Caleb Hurley/Jabin Burkes (Sprague) v BYE

Rowan Hesch/Owen Wark (McMinnville) defeated. Caleb Hurley/Jabin Burkes (Sprague) 8-4 CLASS 6A GIRLS Simple consolation Sonya Drayton (West Linn) defeated. Reese Beyrouty (Sprague) 8-0

Hannah Bradshaw (Sprague) defeated. Valerie Nicado (David Douglas) 8-0

Tirzah Tarbox (Sprague) vs. BYE

Hannah Bradshaw (Sprague) defeated. Madison Milton (Sherwood) 8-3

Tirzah Tarbox (Sprague) defeated. Juliet Hanson (Grant) 8-3 Double quarterfinals Sofia Bell/Mishi Batinkova (Jesuit) reports. Andria Yao/Nidhi Nagaraj (South Salem) 6-1, 6-0 Double comfort Charlotte Haworth/Sydney Moneke (West Salem) defeated. Katelyn Vo/Charlotte West (David Douglas) 8-5 Charlotte Haworth/Sydney Moneke (West Salem) defeated. Adriana Barbee/Julie Twist (Sandy) 2-0, 2-0 (default)

Coco Majors/Mia Majors (South Eugene) def. Charlotte Haworth/Sydney Moneke (West Salem) 2-0, 2-0 (default) CLASS 5A BOYS Singles first round Doubles first round Isaac Jones/Seth Jones (Dallas) defeated. Sho-un Tanaka/Nate Blythe (Churchill) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Doubles second round Max Himstreet/Zack Olander (Summit) def. Isaac Jones/Seth Jones (Dallas) 6-1, 6-0 CLASS 5A GIRLS Single people Doubles first round Lindsey Gardner/Paige Davisson (Silverton) defeated. Taylor English/Ella Taft (top) 6-2, 6-2

Melia Taylor/Leialoha Taylor (Silverton) defeated. Jessica Allbritton/Nicolette Baker (Churchill) 6-3, 6-0 Doubles second round Lindsey Gardner/Paige Davisson (Silverton) defeated. Avery Richards/Isabella Hannah-Barofsky (La Salle) 6-1, 6-3

Haley Bland/Zoe Hughes (Crescent Valley) defeated. Melia Taylor/Leialoha Taylor (Silverton) 6-3, 6-0 CLASS 4A/3A/2A/1A BOYS Singles first round Zach Moore (Cascade) defeated. Daniel Cunningham (Baker) 6-0, 6-1 Singles second round Zach Moore (Cascade) defeated. Aston Selly (Catlin Gabel) 6-1, 6-0 Doubles first round Liam Rutherford/Jake Anderson (Stayton) defeated. Lucas Peterson/Landus Ho (St Marys) 6-3, 6-0 Doubles second round Richard Li/Lucas Olander defeated. Liam Rutherford/Jake Anderson (Stayton) 6-1, 6-1 CLASS 4A/3A/2A/1A GIRLS Singles first round Laina Atiyeh (Stayton) defeated. Lexi Mills (St Mary’s) 6-1, 6-1 Singles second round Patricia Dougherty (Klamath Union) defeated. Laina Atiyeh (Stayton) 6-0, 6-0 Doubles first round Marilyn Suelzle/Rachel Suelzle (Cascade) defeated. Eliana Yoken/Jiya Mehta (Catlin Gabel) 6-2, 6-3 Doubles second round Ava Do/Kaleia Tashima (Oregon Episcopal) def. Marilyn Suelzle/Rachel Suelzle 1-6, 6-0, 6-2 Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at [email protected]

