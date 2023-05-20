Florida Panthers win 4OT Marathon in Carolina

The visiting locker room at Raleigh’s PNC Arena is considered one of the worst in the NHL, and the Florida Panthers spent way too much time in those cramped, damp, and smelly quarters on Thursday night.

OK, Friday morning too.

Matthew Tkachuk made sure that the next time the Panthers walked into that smelly band box was for everyone to change and get out of there.

Tkachuk helped his team avoid another round of Red Bulls and pizza in yet another break as he scored with just 12.7 seconds left in the fourth overtime to lift his team to a 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals. .

The game lasted 5 hours and 44 minutes in real time (139:47 hockey time), making it the sixth longest game in NHL history.

The longest games in franchise history for both Carolina and Florida were both three-overtime losses in the Stanley Cup Final.

Absolutely tired, Tkachuk said afterwards. But you are less tired when you win.

Tkachuk’s goal came off a turnover from veteran defenseman Brent Burns just as the fans still in the arena watching from home were gearing up for that fifth overtime.

The Panthers were thankful it didn’t come to that.

It was a relief, said Sasha Barkov, but we could have continued.

As the game progressed, both the Panthers and Hurricanes still showed life as the game progressed despite heavy, heavy minutes.

During the four bonus break sessions, players stripped off their sweaty gear and tried everything they could to stay hydrated and keep their energy up.

We joked, Ryan Lomberg said, that after a while we didn’t know how much overtime we were working.

As games drag on with so much at stake, players try to support themselves with jugs of coffee and cans of energy drinks.

There were also bananas, energy bars, different assortment of fruits and of course pizza brought in multiple times.

We were eating all night, Lomberg said.

In total, the two teams combined for 125 shots on target. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 63 of them to add his name to the NHL record book and made 170 shot attempts.

Florida, held to two shots on target in a lackluster third and 10 combined in the last two regulation periods, scored 40 shots in the four overtime periods.

Bobrovsky made 32 saves in OT alone.

Brandon Montour led all skaters by recording 57:56 ice time, with NHL Advanced Stats trailing him for just under 9 miles of skating.

Florida ended up having three players (Montour, Gus Forsling and Aaron Ekblad) play over 50 and five over 40.

Carolina had two, including 38-year-old Burns, who played over 50 minutes and five over 40.

Barkov, who tied the score 1 way in the second regulation period, won 31 of his highest 55 faceoffs as he finished the night with two points.

It may not come as a surprise, but both teams canceled scheduled practices today.

You grind all the way to the end, Barkov said. We had a lot of good chances in overtime, Chucky had a great shot. We had a tough training camp, so it went well.

Said Tkachuk: Just looking at this page, Monty played almost 60 minutes, Barky took a thousand draws. Bob played great, everyone followed. It was basically a total team effort for two games.

The Panthers were prepared for overtime as they are now 5-0 in playoff games that have gone into extras, though the previous four all finished in first and three of them were rounded out before the 10th minute.

They almost did that again on Thursday.

Ryan Lomberg scored to celebrate at 2:34 of the first overtime, but officials were called so the goal could be judged.

They ultimately disallowed the goal, citing Colin White clipping goalkeeper Frederik Anderson (57 saves) and hindering goalkeeper.

Paul Maurice was already quite angry with the officials for a penalty in the first period on Ekblad, which gave Carolina the first goal of the night and gave them a 1-0 lead going into the second break.

Taking away a walkoff goal in overtime didn’t brighten his view of the boys with the whistles.

But it didn’t drag the Panthers down.

That’s the key, said Maurice. There are calls on the ice that you don’t like, but you can’t let them get you out of your rhythm. You had the opportunity to celebrate and there was this release, this euphoria and then you have to hold it back and get back to work. I thought our guys did a fantastic job.

With Lomberg’s goal off the board, play continued and rolled into the early hours of Friday morning.

We could have been out of here a while ago, Lomberg joked. But we loved it, love to play together as a group. We live for these moments. I was ready to do it again. We knew we would get it, but didn’t realize it would take this long.

Overall, the two teams took a combined 72 shots in the four overtime periods, with both Bobrovsky and Andersen stopping numerous big chances.

At that moment you don’t really feel (things) in your body. It’s more mental, said Bobrovsky, who has won seven consecutive road races since getting back into the net at the Boston Series.

You don’t think. Your focus is completely on the game and one shot at a time. You don’t think about your body, it’s a really long game for sure, but it feels good to get the W in this one.

The fourth overtime, despite the obvious exhaustion, was filled with one scoring opportunity after another. With 7:45 to go, Anton Lundell and Ekblad both had Class A chances, but could not beat Andersen.

That gave Burns, Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho great scoring opportunities that Bobrovsky extinguished.

Then came Tkachuk who got a nice feed from Sam Bennett after taking the turnover from Burns.

Tkachuk spun, turned and fired a shot that will not soon be forgotten in Florida Panthers lore.

A great win for the Panthers, but a heavy loss for the Hurricanes who played a great game themselves.

There’s not much to say, said Carolina coach Rod BrindAmour, who played in that Game 2 triple-OT loss to Detroit under Maurice with the Hurricanes.

It’s a hard way to lose a game, that’s for sure. To go so long, many ups and downs. But it’s one game. Well, pick it up tomorrow.

Now it’s time to take a rest.

Game 2 of this series is Saturday night. That’s much closer than it sounds.

I’m sure both teams gassed, Tkachuk said. We use (Friday) to refuel, use the next day to do the same.

Glad it’s 8pm again. Another hour of sleep.

