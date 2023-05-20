NCAA Women’s Golf Championships underway





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. The Pepperdine women’s golf team kicked off Friday at the NCAA Championships, and the Waves finished round one in 19e place. On a windy afternoon, the Waves shot a 295 opening on Grayhawk Golf Club’s par-72 Raptor Course. It’s 16 shots from the lead, but more importantly, seven shots behind eighth. However, the Waves outperformed the teams they were paired with all day, as Ole Miss in 25e after posting a 300 and Vanderbilt is tied at 29e with a 305. The top 15 teams advance after Sunday’s third round and the top teams after Monday’s fourth round qualify for match play. This is the 13e time Pepperdine has made the NCAA Finals and for the first time since the 2017 campaign. PLAYER SCORES Senior Reese Guzman (Kahului, Hawai’i) is tied for 36th place e with an even 72 in the first round. She recorded four birdies during the day, within a streak of 14 clear holes from the 12 e to the seventh.

sophomore Lauren Gomez (Murrieta, California) had an impressive first nine and posted two birdies without a single bogey until her 10th hole played. She finished the round with a shared score of 66 with a 4-over 74.

freshman Jeneth Wong (Melbourne, Australia) is also tied for 66th place with a 74. She had two birdies, one on the front and one on the back nine.

Junior Leo Higo (Gold Coast, Australia) is tied at 90 with a 75 today. She had an eagle on the par-five seventh hole and also made a birdie on the third.

Junior Kaliya Romero (San Jose, California) is tied at 117 with a 5-over 77. She made a birdie on the 11 hole and the last hole of the day, the ninth. NEXT ONE Pepperdine will be paired again tomorrow with Vanderbilt and Ole Miss for round two, although this time the Waves will tee off from the first hole starting at 8am. THE NUMBERS

Team standings: 1. Wake Forest 279; 2. Oklahoma State 280; T3. Georgia 286; T3. South Carolina 286; T5. New Mexico 287; T5. Texas A&M 287; T7. Duke 288; T7. State of Florida 288; T7. Stanford 288; 10. Baylor 289; T11. SMU 291; T11. Texas Technology 291; T13. Texas 292; T13. State of San Jose 292; T13. Arizona 292; T16. Michigan state 293; T16. TCU 293; 18. LSU 294; 19. Pepperdine 296; T20. August 296; T20. USC 296; 22. State of Oregon 297; 23.Virginia 298; 24. Clemson 299; 25. Ole Miss 300; T26. State of Mississippi 301; T26. Tulsa 301; 28. Northwest 303; T29. Vanderbilt 305; T29. State of North Carolina. individual leaders:1. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (state of Oklahoma) 66; 2.Lauren Walsh (Wake Forest) 67; T3. Shannon Tan (Texas Tech) 68; T3. Ganne Parties (Stanford) 68; T3. Lucia Lopez-Ortega (State of St. Jose) 68; T3. Rina Tatematsu (state of Oklahoma) 68; T7. Adela Cernousek (Texas A&M) 68; T7. Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Pogg (Texas A&M) 68; T7. Pimmada Wongthanavimok (Arizona) 68; T10. 12 players tied.

