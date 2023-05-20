Sports
The cricketing world is mourning the death of Australian legend Brian Booth at the age of 89
The cricketing world has paid tribute to former Australian Test captain Brian Booth after he passed away at the age of 89. Booth was Australia’s 31st captain and played 29 Tests for his country.
One of the game’s most respected figures, Booth will also be remembered as an Olympian who represented Australia at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics in field hockey. During his cricket career, Booth scored five centuries in the baggy green and was an essential player in the early 1960s.
ENORMOUS: Nathan Lyon in giddy Ashes brags after a big call to Warner
‘THREATENING’: Steve Smith at the center of Ashes’ intriguing development
Booth had an impressive record of 1,773 test drives with an average of 42.21. A classy midfield bat, Booth earned a century in his first home test against England in 1962 before scoring another in the next match at the MCG.
He averaged 50.5 as Australia held the Ashes at home before dominating South Africa the following summer with another two Test tons. The right-hander then had solid results in England in 1964 as Australia won the Ashes again, and was given the captain’s armband for two matches in 1965-66 with Bob Simpson out.
However, Booth’s role in the team came to an end as his form slipped and the hosts lost the second test match. Simpson returned and Booth was gone.
“Captaining Australia was a privilege,” Booth said in an interview with the Cricket Monthly in 2013. “Bobby Simpson was the regular captain and broke his arm just before the first Test.
“He came back for the second test in Melbourne and on the eve of the third, in Sydney, Sir Donald Bradman approached me in training and said ‘Bob has chickenpox, Brian. You’ll be captain tomorrow’.”
Booth’s omission prompted Bradman to write to him, telling him that he and his colleagues had “disliked” letting him go out from captaincy in three games. “I don’t think he’d ever done that (written to a player) before,” Booth said.
“But I understood why. My scores weren’t good enough. I’d hit double digits in most innings to get out. At one point I knew I’d be passed over for someone who performed better. Ian Chappell and Keith Stackpole came in the side and were to have great careers.”
The cricket world mourns the death of Brian Booth
The cricketing world was quick to praise Booth’s influence on Australian cricket, with many praising his friendly nature and personable attitude. Booth was known for walking when he thought he was away and took pride in his sportsmanship.
Aussie cricket icon Kerry O’Keefe led the tributes for Booth.
Following his cricketing career, Booth was later elected a Life Member of the Melbourne Cricket Club, received an MBE from the Queen in 1982 and was inducted into the NSW Cricket Hall of Fame in 2014.
“Brian was greatly respected and admired throughout the cricket community and beyond and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and their family and friends,” said Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia.
Fewer than 50 players have led the Australian men’s test team and Brian’s name is on a list with many of the game’s greats.
“He had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed. His contribution to cricket remains an inspiration and will always be remembered.”
with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter and score the biggest sports stories of the week.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-world-mourns-death-of-aussie-legend-brian-booth-aged-89-053635248.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Karen McDougal: I ended my affair with Donald Trump for Bruce Willis
- Johnny G Plate Suspect, President Joko Widodo appoints Mahfud MD as interim
- Which demonic actor held a sequel to the Savoy? The Saturday Quiz | life and style
- The cricketing world is mourning the death of Australian legend Brian Booth at the age of 89
- Angelina Jolie cuts a chic figure in a pleated cream maxi dress and matching jacket during outing
- DeSantis allies trade Trump after former president cancels Iowa campaign stop
- A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported in Toledo, Ohio on Friday evening, May 19
- India’s Modi to meet Ukraine’s Zelenskiy on sidelines of G7 summit – CNN-News 18 | News
- Bollywood Party tickets, Wed, 31 May 2023 at 11:00 PM
- NCAA Women’s Golf Championships underway
- Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2024: what to expect
- US and Chinese trade officials to hold trade talks next week