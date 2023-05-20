The cricketing world is mourning the death of Australian legend Brian Booth at the age of 89

Former Aussie Test cricket captain Brian Booth has passed away at the age of 89. (Getty Images)

The cricketing world has paid tribute to former Australian Test captain Brian Booth after he passed away at the age of 89. Booth was Australia’s 31st captain and played 29 Tests for his country.

One of the game’s most respected figures, Booth will also be remembered as an Olympian who represented Australia at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics in field hockey. During his cricket career, Booth scored five centuries in the baggy green and was an essential player in the early 1960s.

Booth had an impressive record of 1,773 test drives with an average of 42.21. A classy midfield bat, Booth earned a century in his first home test against England in 1962 before scoring another in the next match at the MCG.

He averaged 50.5 as Australia held the Ashes at home before dominating South Africa the following summer with another two Test tons. The right-hander then had solid results in England in 1964 as Australia won the Ashes again, and was given the captain’s armband for two matches in 1965-66 with Bob Simpson out.

Australian cricketer Brian Booth, circa 1965. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

However, Booth’s role in the team came to an end as his form slipped and the hosts lost the second test match. Simpson returned and Booth was gone.

“Captaining Australia was a privilege,” Booth said in an interview with the Cricket Monthly in 2013. “Bobby Simpson was the regular captain and broke his arm just before the first Test.

“He came back for the second test in Melbourne and on the eve of the third, in Sydney, Sir Donald Bradman approached me in training and said ‘Bob has chickenpox, Brian. You’ll be captain tomorrow’.”

Brian Booth (pictured) was known as one of the true gentlemen of the game. (Photo by Corey Davis/Getty Images)

Booth’s omission prompted Bradman to write to him, telling him that he and his colleagues had “disliked” letting him go out from captaincy in three games. “I don’t think he’d ever done that (written to a player) before,” Booth said.

“But I understood why. My scores weren’t good enough. I’d hit double digits in most innings to get out. At one point I knew I’d be passed over for someone who performed better. Ian Chappell and Keith Stackpole came in the side and were to have great careers.”

The cricket world mourns the death of Brian Booth

The cricketing world was quick to praise Booth’s influence on Australian cricket, with many praising his friendly nature and personable attitude. Booth was known for walking when he thought he was away and took pride in his sportsmanship.

Aussie cricket icon Kerry O’Keefe led the tributes for Booth.

Following his cricketing career, Booth was later elected a Life Member of the Melbourne Cricket Club, received an MBE from the Queen in 1982 and was inducted into the NSW Cricket Hall of Fame in 2014.

“Brian was greatly respected and admired throughout the cricket community and beyond and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and their family and friends,” said Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia.

Fewer than 50 players have led the Australian men’s test team and Brian’s name is on a list with many of the game’s greats.

“He had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed. His contribution to cricket remains an inspiration and will always be remembered.”

with AAP

