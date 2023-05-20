Which 2023 Utes football game isn’t talked about enough?





SALT LAKE CITY –Utah football has a lot of big games in 2023, but there’s one Utes game in particular that KSL Sports Live anchor Jeremiah Jensen says isn’t being talked about enough. Wasting no time, the Utes jump into the thick of the action as host Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium in what many have circled as a bit of a revenge game for Utah in week one. Utah Football will then travel to Baylor for a first-ever meeting of the two programs. Fast forward to late October and the Utes will have massive back-to-back Pac-12 games against USC at the Coliseum and then host Oregon at home. These two games appear to be the favorites to determine who ultimately wins the regular season in the Pac-12 and advances to the championship game in Las Vegas. However, according to Jensen, there is one more game for the Utes worth considering. Utah Football At Washington Football, Nov. 11 Jensen thinks this Seattle game should get more hype and he’s probably right. The Utes and Huskies have not faced each other since 2020, a 24-21 victory for Washington at Husky Stadium, and the matchup is historically an entertaining one. Washington, like Utah, Oregon and USC, is also bringing back much of the talent that made them successful last season as they gear up for another run in 2023. “I don’t think we talk enough about Washington,” Jensen said. “I think the November 11 game on Saturday in Seattle at Husky Stadium can determine who wins the Pac-12 regular season and then determine which of these teams will go to the Pac-12 title game. After that, Utah plays Arizona and Colorado, so you think if Utah is still in the mix and they beat Washington, they can handle the last two games. That could be the game of anything.” Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) AndThe Saturday Show(Saturdays from 10.12am) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her onTwitterAndInstagram: @BodkinKSLsports Follow @bodkinkslsports

