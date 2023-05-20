St. Peter Beats Fairmont In Team Tennis Quarterfinals | News, sports, jobs





ST. PETER — No. 2 St. Peter Saints secured a 7-0 Section 2A Team Meet quarterfinal tennis victory over the No. 7 seeded Fairmont Cardinals on Friday in St. Peter. St. Peter will advance to the No. 3 seeded Holy Family Catholic in a sectional team semifinal on Monday at 11 a.m. at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Fairmont will participate in the Section 2A Individual Meet with Gustavus Adolphus on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Marty Anderson generated one of St. Peter’s points in singles, dealing a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Jack Hagen in the number 1 spot in the series, while Tyson Schmitz collected another of the Saints’ guest teams by Sebastian to beat Castro in second singles, 6-1, 6-4. Colton Abels didn’t drop a game by recording a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Cardinals’ Wylee Frederiksen on the third single, while Ezekiel Ribar closed the Saints’ singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 winning decision about Simone Castro at number 4. Olivia Ortega and Noah Vetter combined fielding skills at No. 2 doubles to score the most games for Fairmont. However, St. Peter’s Ben Taylor and Quinn Dixon won with set wins of 6-3 and 6-4 over Ortega and Vetter. Magnus Soderlund and Luke Gilbertson then joined forces to fend off a third doubles challenge from Fairmont’s Tyler Slama and Anthony Stegge. Soderlund and Gilbertson generated set wins of 6-2 and 6-3 to collect the team tally for St. Peter. Anders Dixon and Will Elias completed the Saints’ double-sweep by beating Dominick Lund-May and Carter Quist at number 1 in the series, 6-2, 6-0. Section 2A Squad Quarterfinals Single people Marty Anderson (STP) defeated. Jack Hagen, 6-2, 6-1. Tyson Schmitz (STP) defeats. Sebastian Castro, 6-1, 6-4. Colton Abels (STP) defeated. Wylee Frederiksen, 6-0, 6-0. Ezekiel Ribar (STP) reports. Simone Castro, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles Anders Dixon-Will Elias (STP) defeated. Dominick Lund-May-Carter Quist, 6-2, 6-0. Ben Taylor-Quinn Dixon (STP) defeated. Olivia Ortega-Noah Vetter, 6-3, 6-4. Magnus Soderlund-Luke Gilbertson (STP) defeats. Anthony Stegge-Tyler Slama, 6-2, 6-3. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fairmontsentinel.com/sports/local-sports/2023/05/20/st-peter-defeats-fairmont-in-sectional-team-tennis-quarterfinal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos