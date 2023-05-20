Sports
A lost second half for Pavel Francouz
Now that the season is over for the Colorado Avalanche, it’s time to look back at the individual players and how they performed.
Next one? Backup goalkeeper Pavel Francouz.
Let’s take a look at his numbers from last season:
Starts: 16
Savings percentage: .915
GAA: 2.61
Goals saved above average: 5.21
Disablements: 1
Shot: 8-7-1
Make no mistake – Pavel Francouz is a very good backup goaltender at the NHL level. Other teams would kill to have a goalkeeper capable of stepping in and winning games if your starting goaltender ever gets injured. He is a big reason why the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022, as he won all the games he had to start in the playoffs.
But this year was a tough year, and that’s really only because of injuries.
When the team took over Alexandar Georgiev in the summer, the expectation was all along that he would be the starting goalkeeper, and so it turned out. But the hope was that, under the right conditions, Francouz could start 25-30 games and give Georgiev some nights off. That didn’t happen.
When Francouz was in the net, he was good. His numbers bear that out. In November, he stopped 46 shots against the Carolina Hurricanes, helping the Avalanche get a win they probably didn’t deserve. For the first few months, he did exactly what they expected him to do.
But in December he injured his lower body. During that time, Georgiev started every game and had some problems. The team quickly dropped in the standings. When Francouz returned in mid-January, he took over for a week and took six of the team’s eight points. He showed his worth on that play, as that was the very moment the Avalanche turned their season around.
Francouz started the first game after the All-Star break in February and played well. Then… he disappeared. A lower body injury that seemed to have stuck returned, knocking him out for two months. He returned to start another game of the year, and that was it.
After the season, GM Chris MacFarland announced that 32-year-old Francouz had undergone surgery on his adductor muscle. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season, but injuries are a real concern now. He missed the entire 2020-21 season due to hip surgery, he missed time in 21-22 due to an injury and obviously missed most of the second half of this year. His 16 starts this year were the lowest since he became a regular on the team.
Season class: C
When Francouz was healthy, he was his usual stable self. He just wasn’t really healthy in the second half of the year. Georgiev held the fortress a lot better than expected in his first year as a starter, but a backup to give him a night off would have been ideal. I often get asked if he is a trade option this summer. Everything is possible, but the Avalanche doesn’t pay much for goalkeeping. The limit savings would be minimal and you would likely downgrade. Darryl Sutter said the Avalanche has the best goalkeeping duo in the league, and you’d almost certainly do away with that in a trade. Is it more important to have backup you can rely on to stay healthy? I think it’s up to the team to decide this summer.
Francouz deserves credit, though, as he helped stabilize things in mid-January when the team (and Georgiev) were floundering. That’s the value of a good backup goaltender… if they’re available.
|
