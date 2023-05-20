Sports
BYU has the largest national brand left in the Big 12
SALT LAKE CITY– The new Big 12 will be fascinating after Texas and Oklahoma go to the SEC in 2024. There are so many questions with the competition.
Who will be the powerhouse? How will the league fare in the 12-team Playoff era? Will Commissioner Brett Yormark add more programs in the coming years? Who has the biggest brand as Texas and Oklahoma move forward?
A National College Football writer has an answer to that last question.
He believes BYU has the largest brand left in the new Big 12 Conference.
Pete Fiutak of CollegeFootballNews.com joined Scott Mitchell and Alex Kirry on Thursday at the KSL Sports Zone’s Unrivaled. He shared his strong take on the best brand of the new Big 12.
“Is BYU the biggest program in the conference? If it isn’t them, then who is,’ Fiutak asked.
The Big 12 league membership as of 2024 will include Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.
Fiutak continued, “Look at someone like the Big Ten. You have the University of Michigan, the University of Wisconsin, of Minnesota, of Nebraska, Penn State, Ohio State. The big giant schools in every state. No offense to BYU or anything, but look, the Pac-12 has the University of Utah, the University of Colorado, the University of Arizona, the University of Washington. There is something to be said about having THE state. And the departure from Texas means there goes the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. So in terms of national and international interest alone, who is your main tenant in the mall? Why does everyone come to this thing?”
It’s going to be a year. pic.twitter.com/DErUZ9shDL
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) January 7, 2023
Fiutak about BYU: “Largest national program in the Big 12 kicks off”
The Big 12 has programs that have enjoyed national success in recent years. Last season, TCU reached the National Championship game. Kansas State is the defending Big 12 champion and has one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history as a program.
Baylor won the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl two years ago, but fell to 6-7 last season.
2023 @BYUfootball Scheme
Year 1 in the @Big12Conference #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/QObb8pgCDR
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) January 31, 2023
But does a handful of seasons make a mark in the national landscape of college football? Fiutak thinks not.
“Is it TCU [for the biggest Big 12 brand]? No not really. Kansas state? No. Kansas for basketball? Certainly. But football? uh. So who is it,’ Fiutak asked. “You should actually say that BYU is probably the largest national program in the Big 12 to start.”
BYU is one of two programs in the new Big 12 to win a national championship. The Cougars claimed theirs in 1984 and TCU won a title in 1938.
UCF claim a 2017 season national championship after going undefeated and the Colley Matrix anointing them champions.
But BYU is in a rare group in the new Big 12. The Cougars also have a Heisman Trophy winner (Ty Detmer), multiple Outland Trophy recipients, a Doak Walker Award, Davey O’Brien and Sammy Baugh winners.
Impact of Brands on Big 12 Realignment
Fiutak then turned that argument into talks about rescheduling the conference. He argued that the lack of big brands from the Big 12 hurts their chances of getting a school in from another Power Five conference.
“So this whole idea that the Big 12 is going to expand, ‘Oh, we’re just going to get Colorado and Utah and Arizona.’ Why would those other schools do that? Because they would suddenly be the big fish in the pond. Pretty nice. But that’s not really what these other schools are going for at the moment.”
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and keep up to date with all your favorite teams.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper.
